Read full article on original website
Related
PhotoFest! Cheyenne Cross Country Meet
The Wyoming Invitational Cross Country meet was held on Saturday at the Little America golf course with a whopping 24 boys teams and 23 girls teams with in-state and out-of-state competition. On the boy's side, the winner was Jackson Fagerlin from Resurrection Christian from Loveland in 16.17.10. Right behind him...
Cheyenne, Laramie Set Temp. Records, Blazing Heat To Continue
Cheyenne and Laramie set new high records for the date on Sunday, and several other communities in the region approached heat records as well. That included a 101-degree reading in Chadron, Neb. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:. "Yesterday (September 4th) was...
Wyoming walk-on waltzes into end zone for first-career touchdown
LARAMIE -- The play call is "22 Big Horn." The concept, a simple one: Run, catch, score. With just over a minute to go in the first half, that directive made its way from the coaching booth high above War Memorial Stadium, through the headsets on the sideline and eventually into Wyoming's huddle.
Wyoming wins double-overtime thriller over Tulsa, 40-37
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys excelled in all three phases of Saturday’s home opener against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Wyoming scored a defensive touchdown, blocked a punt for a touchdown and scored two offensive touchdowns plus place-kicker John Hoyland made a career long 55-yard field goal and tied a career high with four made field goals, including the game winner in the second overtime as Wyoming captured a 40-37 double-overtime thriller.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuck’s Takes: Peasley hushes critics with career-best outing
LARAMIE -- The hate was real. It was also unwarranted. Did Andrew Peasley struggle in his Wyoming debut? The stats bear that out. The junior completed just 5 of his 20 pass attempts for 30 yards in that lopsided loss at Illinois. He tossed a wobbly, underthrown interception. He should've finished with at least three of those.
This Weekend in Laramie [Labor Day Edition]
How excited are you about the long weekend? I know I am ready to just sleep throughout. But I might just have to cut my long-nap, short to get the free shaved ice on Monday. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market. When: 3...
UW Extension Leads Grape-Growing Symposium in Lander Sept. 17
On Saturday, September 17, the University of Wyoming Extension will offer a one-day educational program on growing grapes in Wyoming, to be held at Central Wyoming College in Lander. Led by UW Extension educator Jeremiah Vardiman, the symposium will provide attendees with the information they need to start their own...
Cheyenne Sees Hottest Summer on Record
The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020. "While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
Natural Grocers Gearing Up For Grand Re-Opening In Cheyenne
I think we've all been sitting, waiting, and wondering about the status of Natural Grocers moving to their new location down Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. I know we've also wondered what's going on with the move of Barnes & Noble. Well, we have some updates on both and information for the transitions that everyone will enjoy.
Chief Dale Stalder Retires After 42 Years
After proudly and humbly serving the City of Laramie for 42 years, 2 months, and 2 days, Chief Dale Stalder retires today. Chief Stadler began his career in 1980 as a midnight shift Patrolman, working his way up through the ranks and serving in numerous positions including motorcycle and bicycle officer, Crime Prevention, and LARC.
UPDATE: Suspect Detained After Man Shot, Killed in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says Turcios-Romero was located around 1 p.m. Monday and detained without incident. Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Laramie County Sunday afternoon. Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Jeff Lambing says deputies were called to an assault with a gun...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NWS Cheyenne: ‘Downright Hot’ Labor Day Weekend on Tap
If you're planning on enjoying the great outdoors this Labor Day weekend, you'll want to make sure to pack plenty of water and sunscreen. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's going to be downright hot east of the Laramie Range, with temperatures near the century mark for many locations in the Nebraska Panhandle.
Idaho Residents Charged on Drug Felony in Laramie
Two Idaho residents are currently in jail on felony drug charges. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:53 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South 3rd Street for a welfare check on two subjects who had been slumped over in a parked vehicle for eight hours.
Rants & Raves: Tulsa Edition
LARAMIE -- This was beginning to look all-too familiar, wasn't it?. Three-and-outs. Missed assignments. Blown opportunities. Surely the Cowboys were going to find a way to give this one away, right?. Wrong. Andrew Peasley completed 20-of-30 passes for 256 yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns and placekicker John Hoyland...
Cheyenne Police Say Wyoming Trooper Won’t Get Preferential Treatment
Cheyenne police say a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper who was arrested on a warrant earlier this week won't be getting any preferential treatment. Sgt. Gabriel Testerman was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 30, following a monthslong investigation by police. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says police contacted them about the investigation on...
You Can Spend The Night At This Drive In Theater In Colorado
Sure, we have the Holiday Twin right here in Fort Collins but if you're looking to check out a really neat experience in the middle of nowhere, this is a spot you have to check out. The Frontier Drive-Inn has been around for almost 70 years but it's so much...
Best Fall Desserts – That Goes Beyond Pumpkin Spice
Hey Laramie, with Starbucks releasing their Pumpkin Spiced Latte earlier this week, it is official that the Fall or "Pumpkin Spice" Season is back. But don't you think Fall is just more than Pumpkin Spice Latte? Let's "spice things up" and go beyond Pumpkin Spice Latte for desserts. Here are...
Labor Day Weekend! Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne
Now, don't get yourself worked up, BUT, this is the last weekend of the summer if you ask anyone. After this, we're down to cider and pumpkin spice everything. The Ugg boots will be out in full force. With that said, let's make sure we live this weekend to the fullest, let's wring out the last drops of summer, or at least as much as we can. Let's check out this weekend's events.
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0