Milwaukee, WI

Rowdy Tellez sitting Saturday night for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is being replaced at first base by Keston Hiura versus Diamondbacks starter Maidson Bumgarner. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
Luis Urias starting for Brewers Saturday night

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urias is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models proejct Urias for 1.0 hits, 1.1 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.1 RBI...
Caratini lifts Brewers over Rox, Counsell earns win No. 600

DENVER -- Victor Caratini hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning for the Milwaukee Brewers, helping Craig Counsell earn managerial win No. 600 in a 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday. Counsell reached the milestone in roller-coaster fashion, with his team trailing 3-0 after the first...
Joc Pederson not in lineup for San Francisco Sunday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Luis Gonzalez versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. In 356 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .271 batting average with an .874 OPS, 21 home...
Milwaukee, WI
Cardinals' Paul DeJong sitting versus Cubs Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Paul DeJong in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong will sit out Sunday's game while Tommy Edman covers shortstop and Nolan Gorman rejoins the lineup at second base. Gorman will hit seventh against the Cubs. DeJong has made 190...
Andrew McCutchen not in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCutchen is being replaced at designated hitter by Keston Hiura versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 490 plate appearances this season, McCutchen has a .243 batting average with a .699 OPS, 14 home runs,...
Brewers leave Keston Hiura off Monday lineup

The Milwaukee Brewers did not include Keston Hiura in their lineup for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Hiura will sit out Monday's game against the Rockies while Andrew McCutchen joins the lineup in right field and bats sixth. Hunter Renfroe, who started in right field on Sunday, will take over at designated hitter.
Corey Dickerson starting for St. Louis Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Corey Dickerson as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Dickerson will start in left field and bat fifth Sunday while Tyler O'Neill moves to centerfield and Ben DeLuzio sits. Our models project Dickerson, who has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel,...
Rockies open 3-game series with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (70-63, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-78, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-9, 5.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-6, 5.78 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -140, Rockies +119; over/under is 11 runs.
Paul Goldschmidt hits 34th homer as Cardinals beat Cubs 8-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 34th homer, and the surging St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 on Saturday night for their third straight victory. Tommy Edman and Tyler O’Neill also went deep for NL Central-leading St. Louis, which improved to 27-8 in its last 35 games. Yadier Molina had two hits and three RBIs, and Adam Wainwright (10-9) pitched five innings of four-run ball for the win.
Yadier Molina sitting for St. Louis Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Yadier Molina in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will take the afternoon off while Andrew Knizner starts at catcher and bats eighth against the Cubs. Our models project Molina to make 53 more plate appearances this season, with...
Luis Urias sitting for Brewers Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Luis Urias in their lineup for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Urias will take the afternoon off while Jace Peterson starts at third base and bats seventh against the Rockies. Urias has been enjoying another solid season with the Brewers, notching 14 homers,...
Brewers' Esteury Ruiz sitting versus Rockies Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not include Esteury Ruiz in their lineup for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ruiz will sit out Monday's game with Christian Yelich (neck) returning to the lineup in left field and hitting leadoff. The rookie is batting just .171 in his first 36 major-league plate...
Cardinals use big inning to snuff Cubs, 8-4

Yadier Molina hit a three-run double and Paul Goldschmidt laced a two-run homer as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the visiting Chicago Cubs 8-4 Saturday. Tommy Edman and Tyler O'Neill hit solo homers for the National League Central-leading Cardinals, who won for the sixth time in seven games. They improved to 44-22 at home and 37-20 within their division.
Elias Diaz sitting for Rockies Monday

The Colorado Rockies did not list Elias Diaz in their lineup for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Diaz will sit out Monday's contest while Brian Serven takes over at catcher and bats eighth against Milwaukee. Our models project 68 more plate appearances for Diaz this season, with 3 dingers,...
Jesus Aguilar not in Orioles' Saturday evening lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Aguilar is being replaced at first base by Ryan Mountcastle versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 463 plate appearances this season, Aguilar has a .232 batting average with a .663 OPS, 15 home runs,...
Hunter Dozier not in Royals' Monday night lineup

Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier is being replaced at designated hitter by MJ Melendez versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 444 plate appearances this season, Dozier has a .240 batting average with a .684 OPS, 10 home...
Brewers face the Diamondbacks looking to stop road losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (69-62, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (63-68, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.01 ERA, .99 WHIP, 195 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-13, 4.87 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -179, Diamondbacks +151; over/under is 7 1/2...
Victor Caratini catching for Brewers Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Victor Caratini at catcher in Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Caratini will bat eighth and handle catching duties Monday while Omar Narvaez takes the afternoon off. Caratini has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.3 fantasy points against the Rockies.
