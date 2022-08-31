Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Plans To Honor This Former Legendary Coach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!Kennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival Will Return for Its Sixth YearKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Beach Bites: Bursting with flavor at Heirloom Bistro
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you’re feeling classy and cultured, our next Beach Bites stop will be a perfect fit for you. It’s a bistro that wants to make big noise in the Myrtle Beach food scene. “Great food, great atmosphere, and great service.” Simply put by Shaun Baxter, the owner and head chef […]
The Post and Courier
Can a historic vacation spot for African Americans in Georgetown County be revitalized?
MCKENZIE BEACH — The abandoned and overgrown lot here is an anomaly, an undeveloped enclave nestled among the homes, shops and businesses along this densely populated stretch of U.S. Highway 17. It once bustled with activity. This was where many African American vacationers came during the Jim Crow era...
wpde.com
PHOTOS | Waterspouts spotted offshore in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several waterspouts were spotted off the coast in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, the waterspouts were associated with some storms off the coast from Murrells Inlet to South Santee River. Keri Leachman was able...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Abraham
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Sept. 3-4 is Abraham, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Abraham has been at the shelter for about two weeks after arriving as a stray, a spokeswoman said. He is “lovable,” fully vaccinated and ready for a new, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Myrtle Beach for Labor Day Weekend: Fireworks, farmers markets, where to swim & more
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Labor Day weekend is upon the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Most people are celebrating the unofficial end of summer, but the summer weather and season is still going strong. We want you to enjoy your weekend to the fullest, so we've compiled a...
myhorrynews.com
Demolitions continue in downtown Myrtle Beach
Demolition continues on Myrtle Beach’s recently acquired property, but redevelopment is still up in the air for the downtown area. Earlier this week, demolition crews began tearing down the Oasis Motel on 7th Avenue North. The Sea Palms, located across the street from the Oasis, is next after asbestos abatement, or removal.
Paula Deen to visit her Myrtle Beach restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Celebrity chef Paula Deen will visit Myrtle Beach for a book signing. The event will take place at noon on Sept. 10 at her Broadway at the Beach restaurant, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, located at 1202 Celebrity Circle. “Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is in the perfect location to serve the […]
Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle Beach
Those that love good BBQ will not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach later this month!Buy This, Cook That website. There are very few things that most residents of South Carolina love more than good BBQ. If you are one of those people, you definitely do not want to miss the Eighth Annual "Grillers Cup"! The event will take place at Lakewood Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina September 23 through September 24, according to their website. The event is benefitting "Backpack Buddies", a non-profit organization that works to help eliminate child hunger in the community. The organization supplies participating schools with nutritious, self-serve food to feed children when not at school, according to their website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Danielle upgraded to the 1st hurricane of the 2022 season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the course of 24 hours, sustained winds have increased from 40 mph to 75 mph, making Danielle a Category 1 hurricane. The system is still not a threat to land, but is forecasted to continue meandering in the north and central Atlantic through Labor Day weekend. While doing so, […]
myhorrynews.com
S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center
When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
bassmaster.com
Coastal Carolina closes the door on College Championship
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — When it was announced the Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops would be held on Winyah Bay, Murrells Inlet native Andrew Vereen and his Coastal Carolina partner Connor Cartmell knew they had to qualify for the prestigious tournament. With a...
wfxb.com
This is the ‘Health Kick’ Your Taste Buds Have Been Looking for!
Darya Suddreth at The Olive Shoppe in Barefoot Landing shows how infused balsamic can give your taste buds the kick they’re craving. Suddreth shows a healthier way to get your flavor perfect for your next cookout! Visit The Olive Shoppe at one of their 3 locations: Barefoot Landing, The Market Common in Myrtle Beach and at the historic Cotton Exchange in downtown Wilmington. It’s the health kick your taste buds have been looking for!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands roll into Horry County RV campgrounds for Labor Day weekend
LONGS S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people are rolling into Horry County this weekend in RVs to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The Willow Tree RV Resort and Campground in Longs is experiencing record-breaking numbers compared with last year, officials said. A year ago at this time, the campground was about 75% to 85% full; […]
animalpetitions.org
Stop Offering Cash Bounties for Killed and Mutilated Beavers
Target: Scott Hixson, District Attorney for Horry County. Goal: Demand an end to Horry County’s sponsored beaver killing program. South Carolina officials of Horry County have started a program—the Horry County Stormwater Department’s Beaver Bounty—which encourages residents to kill and mutilate beavers in their natural habitats. Even worse, Horry County residents are being incentivized to dismember these animals—as county officials are offering $100 for each pair of front paws brought to them. When inquired further about methods by which to kill the beavers, the Horry County Stormwater Department’s Watershed Planner, Chelsea Cogliano, responded that residents could shoot them, or kill them by whatever other means necessary.
WMBF
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a wreck on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest area late Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Conbraco Circle for a crash involving one vehicle at 9:20 p.m. The person hurt was taken to...
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905 near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning along Highway 905 near Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Jonah Prince, 19, of Loris, died after the single-vehicle crash at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, McSpadden said. The crash happened near Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the […]
WMBF
1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a Grand Strand bar earlier this week, according to the Horry County Police Department. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Player 1 Up, located on Highway 17 Business.
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach resort unveils $3M amenity; Market Common restaurant set to close
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach hotel recently opened a $3 million, 9,800-square-foot waterpark to add to one of its many Ocean Boulevard amenities. H2oasis Waterpark, located across the street from the 500-unit Landmark Resort at 15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach, features a collection of water slides and other family-friendly features.
Serious injuries reported in 1-vehicle crash near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the North Carolina border. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is […]
fox40jackson.com
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon in the area of Centennial Circle, located off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
Comments / 0