LARAMIE -- The play call is "22 Big Horn." The concept, a simple one: Run, catch, score. With just over a minute to go in the first half, that directive made its way from the coaching booth high above War Memorial Stadium, through the headsets on the sideline and eventually into Wyoming's huddle.
LARAMIE -- After the 38-6 loss at Illinois last Saturday, it was no simple task to pick deserving candidates for this weekly feature. That is, however, until you really looked at the numbers. Despite that no-show in Champaign, there were bright spots and areas to build on. An unproven offensive line was solid, John Hoyland continues to be nearly automatic and some youngsters are starting to emerge.
LARAMIE -- "Coach, I got ya." That's what placekicker John Hoyland told Craig Bohl before trotting onto the field to attempt a career-long 55-yard field goal with 10:53 remaining in regulation and Wyoming trailing 34-24. Cool, calm and collected, the sophomore from Broomfield put red shoe to leather and sailed...
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys excelled in all three phases of Saturday’s home opener against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Wyoming scored a defensive touchdown, blocked a punt for a touchdown and scored two offensive touchdowns plus place-kicker John Hoyland made a career long 55-yard field goal and tied a career high with four made field goals, including the game winner in the second overtime as Wyoming captured a 40-37 double-overtime thriller.
LARAMIE -- The hate was real. It was also unwarranted. Did Andrew Peasley struggle in his Wyoming debut? The stats bear that out. The junior completed just 5 of his 20 pass attempts for 30 yards in that lopsided loss at Illinois. He tossed a wobbly, underthrown interception. He should've finished with at least three of those.
How excited are you about the long weekend? I know I am ready to just sleep throughout. But I might just have to cut my long-nap, short to get the free shaved ice on Monday. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market. When: 3...
On Saturday, September 17, the University of Wyoming Extension will offer a one-day educational program on growing grapes in Wyoming, to be held at Central Wyoming College in Lander. Led by UW Extension educator Jeremiah Vardiman, the symposium will provide attendees with the information they need to start their own...
The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020. "While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99...
The Cowboy state has the smallest population in the United States, but we have plenty of wide open spaces. That means we have room for lots and lots of stuff. There are a lot of cool things to see, but you might have to drive a way to get there.
There is nothing like shopping at craft shows in Autumn. The vendors pull out all the stops - you'll find everything from delicious baked goods to Christmas presents (hey, it's never too early to start Christmas shopping. But I draw the line at putting up Christmas decor before Thanksgiving.) Cheyenne...
Midmorning Tuesday, August, 30, do not be surprised to hear some noise coming from the War Memorial Stadium. No, the Cowboys won’t be scoring repeated touchdowns in a football game. And no, it won’t be an unexpected military conflict. Instead, starting at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, University of...
The Laramie community never fails to make a project successful. As a thank you to the community, the Pilot Hill Project will be throwing a party to celebrate Pilot Hill and the community that made the dream come true! So make sure to mark the calendars and join them for some fun music, games, dinner, and raffles to win some fabulous prizes!
Javin Paoli, a Cybersecurity Technician Apprentice in Laramie working for DigeTekS, was awarded the Lauren P Miller Scholarship to provide financial assistance to individuals participating in a Registered Apprenticeship Program with the US Department of Labor. “Oh man, out of 10, I was a 10 on how happy I was...
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
I think we've all been sitting, waiting, and wondering about the status of Natural Grocers moving to their new location down Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. I know we've also wondered what's going on with the move of Barnes & Noble. Well, we have some updates on both and information for the transitions that everyone will enjoy.
Cheyenne Police say a Sunday night crash on East Lincolnway has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Cheyenne boy. Three other juveniles were seriously injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. That's according to a CPD news release. While police are still trying to find out what led up...
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says Turcios-Romero was located around 1 p.m. Monday and detained without incident. Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Laramie County Sunday afternoon. Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Jeff Lambing says deputies were called to an assault with a gun...
Two Idaho residents are currently in jail on felony drug charges. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:53 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South 3rd Street for a welfare check on two subjects who had been slumped over in a parked vehicle for eight hours.
How do we feel about going back to school? Yay? Nay? A little bit of both?. Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is hosting an event for Albany County schools; Back to School Bash! Come celebrate school being back in session and check out all of the cool opportunities for kids and families in Laramie! There will be food, games, giveaways, and more. Laramie PD will be grilling hot dogs and burgers, local businesses will be out with booths and games.
LARAMIE -- This was beginning to look all-too familiar, wasn't it?. Three-and-outs. Missed assignments. Blown opportunities. Surely the Cowboys were going to find a way to give this one away, right?. Wrong. Andrew Peasley completed 20-of-30 passes for 256 yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns and placekicker John Hoyland...
