Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco had a rehab start cut short Monday after feeling some discomfort in his right hand. Franco has been on the injured list since July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that ultimately required surgery. He started for Triple-A Durham on Monday and was expected to play seven innings at shortstop, but he was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fifth after experiencing some discomfort in the hand during his second and final at-bat.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO