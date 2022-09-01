ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagoville, TX

WFAA

Dallas woman found after going missing Sunday

DALLAS — Police say a woman that was reported missing in Dallas has been found. The police department said she was last seen driving on Victoria Avenue on Sunday morning. According to them, she may have been "confused and in need of assistance." Officers updated their report at 7...
DALLAS, TX
eparisextra.com

Shooting at party leaves one in hospital

On September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:09 am, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a disturbance in the 5800 block of Highway 11 Commerce, Texas. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:09 am, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of...
COMMERCE, TX
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist injured in crash on 635 in Dallas

DALLAS - Part of a Dallas highway was closed for hours Saturday night while first responders investigated a crash involving a motorcycle and two cars. Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m., along 635, near Royal Lane in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The motorcycle driver was...
DALLAS, TX
kurv.com

Two Police Officers Ambushed, Injured

Two Texas police officers are injured following an ambush attack in Sachse, just outside of Dallas. The officers were sitting in their cruiser outside a Medpost Urgent Care office when a suspect opened fire on them. One officer was shot in the head. The other officer fired back at the suspect, hitting him.
SACHSE, TX
WGMD Radio

SUV With 5 teens crashes in Texas: 3 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition

An SUV with five Texas high schoolers crashed into a creek on Wednesday afternoon, leaving three students hospitalized and one in critical condition. Police said the car was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, causing the car to go airborne. The SUV ended up upside down in a creek near the road.
inForney.com

Rockwall police fatally shoot alleged kidnapping suspect in exchange of gunfire

ROCKWALL, Texas — In an exchange of gunfire Thursday night, Rockwall Police Department officers fatally shot an alleged kidnapping suspect. The incident began around 6:50 p.m., on September 1, 2022, after the Rockwall Police Department was requested by the Fort Worth Police Department to conduct a welfare check in the 300 block of Summerhill Drive in Rockwall, Texas. A short time after receiving this request, Rockwall officers were notified by the Fort Worth Police Department the subject of the welfare check may have been involved in a kidnapping.
ROCKWALL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase

Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under many vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
CARROLLTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Doped IV Bags Linked to at Least One Dallas Death

In June, a local anesthesiologist died from what appeared to be a heart attack. However, further investigation by the Dallas County Medical Examiner discovered that the cause of death may have been related to an IV bag contaminated with a drug called bupivacaine, as reported by NBC Dallas. Dr. Melanie...
DALLAS, TX
