Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Court: Lawsuit accusing North Carolina of not protecting right to fish can proceed
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals unanimously ruled the state can be sued for failing to protect the right of its citizens to fish. Appeals Court Judge Toby Hampson on Tuesday published a 27-page opinion stating the lawsuit, Coastal Conservation Association v. North Carolina, could not be dismissed based on the state's claim it possessed sovereign immunity in the matter.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Ohio must prepare for new job opportunities
As Ohio celebrates Labor Day and the hardworking men and women who get the job done, state policymakers must continue preparing today’s labor force for tomorrow’s economic opportunities. After hitting historic unemployment of 16.4 percent at the start of the pandemic, Ohio has rebounded with unemployment now lower...
thecentersquare.com
Cox says initiative will reduce health care costs for Utahns
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced several goals Tuesday to reduce health care costs and expand access in the state. Three different healthcare providers committed to changes, including increasing access to behavioral health care for Intermountain Healthcare patients, expanding the University of Utah Medical Group’s Intensive Outpatient Clinic, and providing an “internal proactive health and wellness support” program for Maverik convenience store employees.
thecentersquare.com
Officials across Illinois discuss challenges facing police in the state
(The Center Square) – Law enforcement officials are sharing some strategies in combating crime and the challenges they see coming down the line. Tuesday morning in East St. Louis, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was on hand to announce a new Illinois State Police regional headquarters his administration said would be done in three to five years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers warn state EMS 'in jeopardy'
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s emergency response system has received more attention from the General Assembly as serious challenges remain, be it for adequate funding or recruiting people. Last week, the House Majority Policy Committee held a hearing to take testimony from EMS personnel and warned that the...
thecentersquare.com
'No silver bullets' for lack of affordable housing in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Housing shortages and rising rents are a national problem, and the process for building more housing, especially affordable housing, is only one of many barriers. In Pennsylvania, rents have increased mainly in the southeast and central parts of the state. As The Center Square previously...
thecentersquare.com
Missouri Dept. of Conservation's $70K grant to nonprofit expands outdoor accessibility
(The Center Square) – A grant of $70,000 from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) to the Missouri Disabled Sportsmen will assist in the purchase of four track chairs and an enclosed trailer. Rob Garver, the State Education Program Coordinator, wrote in an email to The Center Square the...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina EV plan would use $109M in federal funds to build statewide network of charging units
(The Center Square) — North Carolina officials have submitted a plan to spend an expected $109 million in federal funds to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways, though some believe the effort is better left to the private sector. The North...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecentersquare.com
Kentucky's Warren County expected to continue growth spurt
(The Center Square) – When Kentucky and Bowling Green area officials gathered last week with representatives of Envision AESC to break ground on the company’s new $2 billion plant, they did so in one of the state’s booming counties. In 1990, Warren County had a population of...
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin voter fraud charges open hypocrisy debate in AG election
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s highest profile voter fraud case yet is now an issue in the race for attorney general. Democrat Josh Kaul, the attorney general, has filed voter fraud charges against a Racine County man who requested the ballots of Wisconsin’s Assembly speaker and the mayor of Racine ahead of the August primary.
thecentersquare.com
Spokane Valley to be briefed on multi-million opioid settlement status
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council will be briefed Tuesday evening, Sept. 6, on the status of the state’s latest settlement agreement with opioid distributors. That settlement could find 33 local governments sharing $518 million, with more potential revenue to come from other cases. The...
thecentersquare.com
Report: Lack of housing, child care, add to New Hampshire labor crunch
(The Center Square) – The lack of child-care options and housing in New Hampshire has contributed to a labor crunch that has women leaving the state's workforce at a rate higher than men, according to a new report. The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank, says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Ax wielding man shot dead outside dispensary; Consultant pleads guilty to bribing officials
A security guard at an Illinois marijuana dispensary shot and killed a man brandishing an ax Monday. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident occurred at Zen Leaf marijuana dispensary in the Greektown neighborhood of Chicago. The man got into a verbal confrontation with the guard outside the business. The man swung the ax and hit the guard in the leg, who then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
thecentersquare.com
TNECD announces new projects without disclosing taxpayer-funded incentives
(The Center Square) — This week, Tennessee’s Funding Board is scheduled to approve incentives of more than $1 million to six different companies. But the grant amounts, paid with public funds through the Department of Economic and Community Development’s FastTrack grant program, have not been announced publicly.
thecentersquare.com
Beto O’Rourke spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Texas
Texas Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $24.2 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Beto O’Rourke has spent more than any other Democrat. O’Rourke is running for Governor of Texas in 2022. O’Rourke raised $40.8 million and spent $15.9 million between Jan. 1,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Colorado’s average gas price continues to decline
(The Center Square) – The average price for gas in Colorado is down 8 cents per gallon over the last week, according to the most recent data from AAA. The state's average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.72, down from $3.80 one week ago. The national average is $3.78.
thecentersquare.com
Connecticut task force begins examining early childhood workforce concerns
(The Center Square) – Licensure requirements, professional development opportunities and employment compensation are among some of the weighty issues a new Connecticut task force will delve into in the coming months. The state’s Early Childhood Workforce Development Task Force held its first monthly meeting recently and began laying the...
Comments / 2