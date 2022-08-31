A security guard at an Illinois marijuana dispensary shot and killed a man brandishing an ax Monday. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident occurred at Zen Leaf marijuana dispensary in the Greektown neighborhood of Chicago. The man got into a verbal confrontation with the guard outside the business. The man swung the ax and hit the guard in the leg, who then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO