No injuries in late-afternoon field fire on Lizabeth Lane

By ISABELLA CROWLEY The Observer
 4 days ago
LA GRANDE — No people were hurt or structures were damaged in a field fire off Lizabeth Lane and Mount Glen Road late in the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31, but the blaze did do extensive damage.

The fire, which was reported at 4:37 p.m., was started by a failed combine harvester, according to Jim Voelz, of the La Grande Rural Fire Department. He provides the department with investigative and support services. The cause of the combine failure is unknown, Voelz said.

