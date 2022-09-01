ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

NY, NJ Labor Day forecast

Get ready for temps in the 80s and a chance of rain. Labor Day travel likely to rival Memorial Day, July …. National Ovarian Cancer Month: Continuing the fight. 9/11 benefits deadline nears for Ground Zero volunteers. NY, NJ weather: Rain moves in Labor Day, stays through …. J’Ouvert, West...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
pix11.com

Arsenic found in water at NYCHA complex in Manhattan

Traces of arsenic were found in the water supply at the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village in Manhattan. Arsenic found in water at NYCHA complex in Manhattan. Partly sunny skies to bring highs in 80s in the afternoon. Manhattan NYCHA residents raise arsenic concerns …. Brooklyn community calls...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

1 dead, another injured after NYC hit-and-run crashes

Police on Sunday investigated a number of hit-and-run collisions around New York City. 1 dead, another injured after NYC hit-and-run crashes. National Ovarian Cancer Month: Continuing the fight. 9/11 benefits deadline nears for Ground Zero volunteers. NY, NJ weather: Rain moves in Labor Day, stays through …. J’Ouvert, West Indian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

International students return to New York City

After years of planning, Gabriela Gomes finally got the chance to study abroad. The destination? New York City. Colorful West Indian Day parade returns to NYC streets. More than 2,500 in NYCHA still without safe running …. DSNY tests holiday garbage pick up in NYC. Jackie Robinson Museum opens to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn community calls for traffic safety improvements

The family of a cyclist hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in East New York this week is speaking out. The Brooklyn intersection is known for being a hotspot for injuries and fatalities, and the community is calling for better traffic safety measures.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lea Salonga
pix11.com

Muggier weather in the forecast for NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another seasonably warm day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures made their way into the upper 70s and low 80s. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 82 degrees, which is two degrees above normal. Conditions were quite comfortable throughout the day as humidity levels remained on the low side. Plenty of sun was seen through the early-afternoon hours, but clouds began filtering in afterwards.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Police searching for attempted rapist

The man followed a 53-year-old woman into her building at the Lillian Wald Houses on Sunday around 9 a.m., according to the NYPD. He forced his way into the apartment, flashed a knife and attempted to rape the woman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Partly sunny skies bring afternoon highs in 80s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday features partly sunny skies with temperatures climbing near 82 degrees in the city and 76 to 84 degrees in the suburbs. The humidity will not be too bad to start the day but gradually climbs late in the day. A cold front will start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rain could hamper back half of Labor Day weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The pleasant weather continues as we head into the Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately, a slow-moving cold front along with several disturbances will bring the chance of occasional showers and storms starting on Sunday afternoon. While that may dampen part of the holiday weekend, we are in the midst of a drought and any rain we can get will be beneficial.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy