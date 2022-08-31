The corpus luteum is a short-lived but vital organ that appears in one of your ovaries during every menstrual cycle. Its job is to produce hormones (progesterone and relaxin) that support pregnancy and childbirth. If the egg your ovary produces is fertilized, the corpus luteum progesterone production continues for several weeks. Without fertilization, the corpus luteum stops working in a few days and withers away. You'll have a corpus luteum hundreds of times during your reproductive years. The corpus luteum sometimes functions abnormally, causing troublesome symptoms or serious conditions.

