Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Plane makes emergency landing in Caddo Parish cotton field
CADDO PARISH, La. - A cotton field proved to be a soft landing spot for the pilot of a small plane who was forced to make an emergency landing, due to mechanical issues. It happened around noon, Monday, in a field near George Road in Caddo Parish. The pilot, who...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Man dies in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. -A fire claimed the life of a Shreveport man. Fire officials say the blaze started around 9:30 a.m., Monday, inside a home in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place. After they arrived on scene, firefighters were informed that a man was possibly inside. He was brought out of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police officers and Caddo Parish deputies responded to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene tell KTBS...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Another fight among YCP cadets leads to more arrests
CAMP MINDEN, La. – For the second time in as many weeks, a host of law enforcement agencies had to respond to a fight among cadets in the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden. This time, however, two are accused of jumping a security guard and trying to disarm him, Sheriff Jason Parker said.
Comments / 0