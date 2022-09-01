KENT, Ohio – Kent State erased a 2-0 Bucknell lead with three unanswered goals in the second half, handing the Bison a loss at a rainy Murphy-Mellis Field on Sunday. Sophomore Lily Neilson and junior Mia Fields scored goals within 38 seconds of each other in the second quarter to give the Bison their first lead of the season, but the Golden Flashes returned motivated after the halftime break and posted a 13-2 advantage in shots over the final two frames. Kent State scored all three goals in a 3:11 span.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO