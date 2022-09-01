Read full article on original website
Men’s Tennis Concludes Strong Weekend at Bucknell Invitational
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell men's tennis team finished up play at the Bucknell Invitational on Sunday, with first-year head coach Jason Cohen's squad turning in a number of strong performances. Most notably, two freshmen advanced to flight finals, with Brendan McDonald winning the B Singles championship and Amar...
Bison Post Best Score of Weekend in Final Round at Colgate
HAMILTON, N.Y. – Led by a 1-under-par 71 from Blake Wisdom, the Bucknell men's golf team closed out the Alex Lagowitz Memorial with a 2-over 290 team score, its best of the weekend, and finished in ninth place. Jackson Bussell followed up his second-round 69 with a 73 on Sunday and ended up T-6th in a field of 91 players.
Field Hockey Falls 3-2 Following Kent State Comeback
KENT, Ohio – Kent State erased a 2-0 Bucknell lead with three unanswered goals in the second half, handing the Bison a loss at a rainy Murphy-Mellis Field on Sunday. Sophomore Lily Neilson and junior Mia Fields scored goals within 38 seconds of each other in the second quarter to give the Bison their first lead of the season, but the Golden Flashes returned motivated after the halftime break and posted a 13-2 advantage in shots over the final two frames. Kent State scored all three goals in a 3:11 span.
Women’s Soccer Falls 1-0 at Youngstown State
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Regan LaVigna scored on a redirect on Youngstown State's only shot on goal in the match, and the Penguins held off Bucknell 1-0 on Sunday in non-league women's soccer action at National Bank Field. Bucknell (3-2) was kept off the scoreboard for the first time this...
Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Play at Bucknell Invitational
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bison women's tennis squad has its first tournament of 2022-23 in the books, as the team wrapped up a solid weekend at the Bucknell Invitational on Sunday. In the A Singles flight, Tyne Miller, Anna Lajos, and Abby Platt all won convincingly in straight sets...
Mo Tall’s 84th-Minute Free Kick Delivers Men’s Soccer 2-1 Win over Saint Peter’s
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell men's soccer team won a thriller in its 2022 home opener on Sunday night, scoring twice in the game's final 8:24 to steal a 2-1 win away from Saint Peter's and give head coach Dave Brandt his first Bucknell victory. Some great work by...
Women’s Tennis Off to Strong Start at Bucknell Invitational
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women's tennis team made its 2022-23 debut by going 5-1 in singles and 3-1 in doubles on Friday on the opening day of the Bucknell Invitational. Freshmen Abby Platt and Mirra Manolov both picked up their first collegiate victories, and all five Bison singles...
Men's Water Polo Games Forfeited
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Bucknell men's water polo team had to forfeit its two games at the Navy Open on Sunday. Red cards were issued to the Bison coaching staff during the morning contest against Iona, and the match was abandoned. Bucknell's afternoon game against Biola will also not be played.
Football Drops Overtime Heartbreaker to Towson, 14-13 in Season Opener
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Ethan Grady hooked up with tight end Christian Spugnardi for the duo's second touchdown of the night, pulling Bucknell within one point on the second possession of overtime, but the extra point was off the mark and Towson escaped with a 14-13 victory on Saturday night before a spirited crowd at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
