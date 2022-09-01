I’ve made the “NOPE” joke many times. But it’s not really a joke. I don’t do well with heights. Fun Fact: In the mid-to-late ’80s I was this close to moving to Chicago (from Pittsburgh) to work in construction for a bricklayer. Gave my two-week notice and everything. I changed my mind, in part because I realized construction workers have to climb ladders and work from swing-stages and dangle from more than five feet off the ground. Nope. Not for me. Can’t do it.

