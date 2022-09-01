ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zionsville, IN

WLFI.com

Breman challenges West Lafayette in a 2-2 tie

West Lafayette stays unbeaten, but moves to 7-0-1 on the season after a 2-2 tie against Breman. The Red Devils are a 2A powerhouse, having won seven straight games. It was an even fight at the start of the game against Bremen. Both teams were trying to get something going and had shots on goal.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Columbian Park celebrates Labor Day weekend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the long weekend begins, folks in the Greater Lafayette area celebrated Labor Day at Columbian Park. There were several family-family activities for people of all ages to enjoy. Some of those included a car show, train rides, food trucks, pedal boat riding, and even free admissions for the Columbian Park Zoo were given out.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

CityBus allowing all children to ride for free

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – CityBus is making it easier for kids to get where they need to be in Greater Lafayette. The service has announced all children 18 and under are now able to ride for free. CityBus had previously required all children to purchase an annual pass to...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

One dead in Lafayette Walmart parking lot shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— One female was shot dead in the Walmart parking lot on Commerce Drive in Lafayette just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Lafayette police confirmed. The victim has been identified as Casey Marie Lewis, possibly from Remington. The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male wearing a...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Memorial organized for Walmart shooting victim

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Family members of Casey Marie Lewis, the 33-year-old victim of Sunday night's Walmart parking lot shooting in Lafayette, have organized a memorial for her. Police have determined the shooting was targeted. The suspect is still at large. The memorial will be in the parking spot...
LAFAYETTE, IN

