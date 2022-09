Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU football team opened its 2022 season Saturday, dropping a 22-20 decision to Dayton in front of 3,304 fans at Joe Walton Stadium. The Flyers scored 13 points over the course of 3:27 in the third quarter to turn a 14-6 halftime deficit into a 22-14 lead with just 1:10 remaining before the final quarter. Dayton (1-0) closed to within 14-9 on a 42-yard field goal from Sam Webster, and on the ensuing drive the Colonials went three-and-out, getting the ball back at its own 37-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Luke Brenner went in motion, took a handoff and found daylight on the near sideline, scampering 63 yards to put the Flyers on top, 15-14. Dayton went for two, but the pass attempt was off the mark.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO