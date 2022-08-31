Read full article on original website
Why Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B). Shares have lost about 4.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Berkshire Hathaway B due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Will Kroger (KR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Kroger (KR). This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Here's Why Global Partners LP (GLP) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Here's Why EQT Corporation (EQT) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Why O-I Glass (OI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
Here's Why Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Should Investors Consider 4.6% Yielding Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR)?
Investors are once again becoming increasingly wary of retail REITs. This is due to the ongoing macroeconomic turmoil, which is assumed to lessen consumers' purchasing power, thus softening the overall foot traffic in retail properties. That said, Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) seems to be delivering good results. Its 4.6% dividend yield appears enticing when considering there is room for the dividend to grow from here. However, I am neutral on the stock, as my appetite for the space remains apathetic.
Has Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 28% Upside in Everbridge (EVBG): Here's What You Should Know
Shares of Everbridge (EVBG) have gained 20.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $39.23, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $50.11 indicates a potential upside of 27.7%.
Is Greif (GEF) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Greif (GEF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
3 Reasons Why RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Why Stitch Fix Stock Dropped 16% in August
Fashion web site Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) lost 16% of its stock value in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was no new specific to the company, so it seems that the decline was due more to pessimism about the company's prospects amid declining sales and management changes.
How Much Upside is Left in Quest Resource (QRHC)? Wall Street Analysts Think 63%
Shares of Quest Resource (QRHC) have gained 56.4% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.38, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $12 indicates a potential upside of 62.6%.
Is Argenx (ARGX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. argenex SE (ARGX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Why Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Could Be Worth Watching
While Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$22.55 and falling to the lows of US$14.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Abercrombie & Fitch's current trading price of US$15.43 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Abercrombie & Fitch’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Should Value Investors Buy Hugo Boss (BOSSY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Xeris Biopharma (XERS) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of...
