Read full article on original website
Related
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
La Nina Keeping Iowa’s Weather Warm
(Webster City, IA) — State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says June, July and August have been warmer and drier than normal for the last three years. Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern is to blame and it could impact fall in Iowa as well, with an elevated chance of warmer and drier temperatures for September, October, and November. La Nina is a cold sea surface temperature anomaly in the Pacific that impacts where storm tracks set up over the United States. Glisan says it could hang around through winter, which would mean warmer temperatures across the southern U-S and colder ones across the north – with Iowa stuck right in the middle.
kelo.com
Grant available for rural Iowa fire departments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Grant money is available for Iowa’s rural fire departments to help battle wildfires. Iowa DNR says the Fire Program grant provides 50% reimbursement for wildland fire equipment with a maximum reimbursement grant of $4500 per department. Applications are due on October 15th. The Iowa DNR says the information was mailed out, but the application for the grant can be found on their website at: https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Fire-Prevention/Fire-Protection-Prevention?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Gov. Reynolds Helps Farmers With Harvest Proclamation
As I was driving back to Eastern Iowa, one thing I noticed was how much further along the corn was. While that was a result of some places getting in the fields earlier, the drought is also playing a big role in this. On this drive, I didn’t expect to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa DNR seeks comments on ‘bottle bill’
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources seeks informal comment on proposed rule revisions to the Beverage Container Control Rules in Iowa’s Administrative Code, a news release says.
ourquadcities.com
DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa
Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
Mild winter buoys Iowa pheasant population
The largest concentrations of pheasants in the state are in northwest Iowa. The smallest are in the southwest.
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 News Now
Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
Last Of Its Kind Tractor Pays A Visit To Iowa
People from all over the world have flooded into Iowa to see the latest and greatest technology the industry has to offer. From new field equipment to the latest seed genetics, the Farm Progress Show has a little something for everyone. Each year, whether it be in Iowa or Illinois,...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments
November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
cbs2iowa.com
Downtown Waterloo's Taste of Loo is in full swing
Waterloo — Sunday afternoon, Main Street Waterloo announced they are hosting Downtown Waterloo’s Taste of Loo. Sweet & Spicy Sponsor: Experience Waterloo. Taste of Loo has been going on in Downtown Waterloo for more than 20 years. This year, the city is celebrating the diverse dining in Downtown...
kjan.com
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
KCCI.com
Isolated/scattered stronger storms this evening
DES MOINES, Iowa — We're keeping our eye on the potential for a few more storms Friday evening across parts of Iowa. The main driver will be a cold front coming into northwest Iowa late today. A few thunderstorms will try to form ahead of this boundary early this evening, then travel southeast into central Iowa tonight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A New Green Tractor Was Revealed At Iowa Farm Show
There’s a new green tractor in town and no, I’m not talking about a John Deere. Fendt is a global reader in agricultural machinery and on Tuesday, the company announced its plans to bring its seventh generation of Fendt 700 Vario to North America. Conor Bergin is the Senior Brand Manager of AGCO North America, which owns the Fendt brand.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million in restitution for crop insurance fraud
LINCOLN — A a federal judge has ordered a Newman Grove farmer to pay $1 million in restitution, as well as a $30,000 fine, for making a fraudulent statement on a crop insurance claim. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove, had provided false losses of soybeans and corn when...
Radio Iowa
Iowa beef plant developer calls Walmart’s move a ‘seismic shift’ for industry
Retail giant Walmart bought a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant on Wednesday, what an Iowa cattleman says is a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger, principal developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, says the move is historic — and it was inevitable....
I Have Strong Thoughts About Something on Iowa Roads [OPINION]
If you drive, take mass transit of any kind, or depend even use the roads to cycle, you have an opinion on road construction. The dreaded orange (sometimes red) and white detour signs and cones adorn Iowa roads all spring, summer, and much of fall. Well, so do I. For...
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0