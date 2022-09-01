ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

La Nina Keeping Iowa’s Weather Warm

(Webster City, IA) — State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says June, July and August have been warmer and drier than normal for the last three years. Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern is to blame and it could impact fall in Iowa as well, with an elevated chance of warmer and drier temperatures for September, October, and November. La Nina is a cold sea surface temperature anomaly in the Pacific that impacts where storm tracks set up over the United States. Glisan says it could hang around through winter, which would mean warmer temperatures across the southern U-S and colder ones across the north – with Iowa stuck right in the middle.
IOWA STATE
kelo.com

Grant available for rural Iowa fire departments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Grant money is available for Iowa’s rural fire departments to help battle wildfires. Iowa DNR says the Fire Program grant provides 50% reimbursement for wildland fire equipment with a maximum reimbursement grant of $4500 per department. Applications are due on October 15th. The Iowa DNR says the information was mailed out, but the application for the grant can be found on their website at: https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Fire-Prevention/Fire-Protection-Prevention?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
County
Fayette County, IA
ourquadcities.com

DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa

Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
3 News Now

Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
UNION COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Last Of Its Kind Tractor Pays A Visit To Iowa

People from all over the world have flooded into Iowa to see the latest and greatest technology the industry has to offer. From new field equipment to the latest seed genetics, the Farm Progress Show has a little something for everyone. Each year, whether it be in Iowa or Illinois,...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farm#Iowa State Fair#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#A Heritage Farm
97X

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Downtown Waterloo's Taste of Loo is in full swing

Waterloo — Sunday afternoon, Main Street Waterloo announced they are hosting Downtown Waterloo’s Taste of Loo. Sweet & Spicy Sponsor: Experience Waterloo. Taste of Loo has been going on in Downtown Waterloo for more than 20 years. This year, the city is celebrating the diverse dining in Downtown...
WATERLOO, IA
kjan.com

Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
UNION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Isolated/scattered stronger storms this evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — We're keeping our eye on the potential for a few more storms Friday evening across parts of Iowa. The main driver will be a cold front coming into northwest Iowa late today. A few thunderstorms will try to form ahead of this boundary early this evening, then travel southeast into central Iowa tonight.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KOEL 950 AM

A New Green Tractor Was Revealed At Iowa Farm Show

There’s a new green tractor in town and no, I’m not talking about a John Deere. Fendt is a global reader in agricultural machinery and on Tuesday, the company announced its plans to bring its seventh generation of Fendt 700 Vario to North America. Conor Bergin is the Senior Brand Manager of AGCO North America, which owns the Fendt brand.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy