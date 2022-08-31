Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Rohingya community honors students and parents' academic success
The sound of celebrating academic success buzzed through Wilson Park Sunday afternoon as hundreds from the Rohingya American Society gathered to honor graduating students.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Learn about Regal Society Lifestyle
RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- One of the owners of Regal Society Lifestyle joined us in studio for Racine & Me. Deon'Te Cottingham says his company is family owned and operated in Racine. The company is a lifestyle brand with comfortable streetwear created to uplift and inspire people to wear...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
School supply giveaway at Milwaukee's Bruce Elementary
MILWAUKEE - The start of the school year is underway, but some families still need supplies. To help, a backpack and school supply giveaway was held at Bruce Elementary School in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 3. The nonprofit organization Loaf, Inc. organized the event, which had enough backpacks and supplies...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival
Milwaukee’s Third Ward will be buzzing this Labor Day weekend during the 10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival. Brian Kramp is getting an early start on the fun with information on an event that will showcase the work of more than 130 artists from around the country.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Prayers amid trauma: Survivors respond to funeral as Archdiocese of Milwaukee honors Rembert Weakland
The Archdiocese of Milwaukee held a funeral Mass on August 30 for former archbishop of Milwaukee Rembert Weakland, who died on August 22 at age 95. The service stands as a difficult day for many sexual abuse survivors and their loved ones, and the celebration of Weakland’s life may bring up strong, painful feelings.
Park High School prioritizes social functions as students return
Summer break came to an end for students at Park High School in Racine as they walked into a new school year on Thursday.
wuwm.com
Walker's Point: A gathering space For Milwaukee's LGBT community 75 years and counting
Telephone House on 2nd and National before an arsonist burned it down in 1986. This intersection is nowadays considered the crossroads of Walker's Point, as well as the epicenter of LGBTQ nightlife since the club La Cage opened in 1984. For this week's Bubbler Talk, WUWM tackles this question submitted...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Milwaukee County Dine Out Program Pays Small Businesses to Feed Older Residents
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. When Angela Smith, co-founder of Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille, discovered a program last year that pays restaurants to provide food for older people, she...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee reckless driving awareness walk, ride: 'Taking a stand'
MILWAUKEE - In Milwaukee, a group of bikers, church members, teens and some organizations came together Saturday, Sept. 3 in an effort to curb reckless driving. The goal of the "Stop the Violence" event was to bring more awareness and ask people in the community not only to step up, but to come together to prevent reckless driving.
WISN
Aurora St. Luke's patient meets doctors one year after lifesaving transplant
MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin heart transplant recipient returned to Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee to thank his team of doctors and nursed to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his life-saving procedure. "I'm thinking, 'Oh my God look what I'm doing now and a year ago where...
CBS 58
The Great US Treasure Hunt: Milwaukee residents have a chance to find $1,000 coin hidden somewhere
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This weekend, Milwaukee residents have a chance to go on a treasure hunt and find a $1,000 coin hidden somewhere. It's all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, with Milwaukee being its last stop!. According to a news release, on Saturday, Sept. 3, somewhere in...
WISN
Campus stop sign surprise causes danger for students
MILWAUKEE — On the first week back on campus for Marquette University students, there was already an added danger. Planned utility work blacked out the stop lights at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue for much of the day. Despite a half dozen stop signs in each direction, many drivers...
WISN
Milwaukee police search for three missing girls
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three missing Milwaukee girls. Jakareia K. Maclin, 11, is considered a critical missing child. Maclin was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 48th Street. Maclin is with her two siblings Tammyia M. Washington, 15,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Franklin students without bus rides on 1st day of school
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Kicking off the school year without a ride -- that is what happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 to a group of students in Franklin School District. After parents started posting on social media, FOX6 News took their questions to school leaders. "How many families? Probably a couple...
milwaukeemag.com
11 Things To Do In Milwaukee Over Labor DayWeekend: Sept. 2-5
Grab your leather jacket and ride on down to the Harley-Davidson Museum for the Labor Day Weekend Hometown Rally. It’s a jam-packed weekend with events like motorcycle demos, museum tours, performance and stunt shows, Flat Out Friday’s Boonie Bike World Series and more for motorcycle enthusiasts and spectators alike. Many dealers in the area are throwing parties, too.
bhhschicago.com
1732 N 56th St
Proudly positioned on a fantastic lot in the heart of Milwaukee's Washington Heights neighborhood, this well-cared-for colonial is sure to impress! Center staircase, HWF and plenty of natural light make for a great first impression. Formal DR + eat-in KIT w/ timeless tile work, breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet/counter space. Abundance of closet space throughout! Private backyard w/ stamped concrete patio and plenty of green space to enjoy. Must-see 3 car garage (newly built in 2008 per seller) w/ exceptional storage space and bonus parking slab! Lively Washington Heights Neighborhood Association + great proximity to restaurants, shops, and easy freeway access- be downtown in minutes! All this just steps away from other Wauwatosa hotspots- Welcome home!
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Milwaukee, Jehovah’s Witnesses Return To Door-To-Door Ministry After 30-Month Pandemic Pause
Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all...
WISN
'Unprecedented' number of dragonflies along lakefront this year
MILWAUKEE — If anyone has walked along Lake Michigan near Milwaukee recently, they may have noticed an influx of dragonflies taking over the shoreline. "I have never seen anything like that before," Lizzy Mathe said. She witnessed the insects flying around her home Wednesday "These dragonflies were massive, like the biggest I have ever seen, and there really were hundreds of them just flying around by the trees."
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Nearly Half of All Guns Seized by Milwaukee Police Since 2020 Come From 5 North and Northwest Side ZIP Code Areas
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest...
Swarms of dragonflies spotted around Milwaukee: Explained
If you've been out and about recently enjoying these last few days of summer, you may have noticed an uptick in dragonflies flying around.
