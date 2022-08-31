ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Racine & Me: Learn about Regal Society Lifestyle

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- One of the owners of Regal Society Lifestyle joined us in studio for Racine & Me. Deon'Te Cottingham says his company is family owned and operated in Racine. The company is a lifestyle brand with comfortable streetwear created to uplift and inspire people to wear...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

School supply giveaway at Milwaukee's Bruce Elementary

MILWAUKEE - The start of the school year is underway, but some families still need supplies. To help, a backpack and school supply giveaway was held at Bruce Elementary School in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 3. The nonprofit organization Loaf, Inc. organized the event, which had enough backpacks and supplies...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival

Milwaukee’s Third Ward will be buzzing this Labor Day weekend during the 10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival. Brian Kramp is getting an early start on the fun with information on an event that will showcase the work of more than 130 artists from around the country.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Milwaukee County Dine Out Program Pays Small Businesses to Feed Older Residents

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. When Angela Smith, co-founder of Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille, discovered a program last year that pays restaurants to provide food for older people, she...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee reckless driving awareness walk, ride: 'Taking a stand'

MILWAUKEE - In Milwaukee, a group of bikers, church members, teens and some organizations came together Saturday, Sept. 3 in an effort to curb reckless driving. The goal of the "Stop the Violence" event was to bring more awareness and ask people in the community not only to step up, but to come together to prevent reckless driving.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Campus stop sign surprise causes danger for students

MILWAUKEE — On the first week back on campus for Marquette University students, there was already an added danger. Planned utility work blacked out the stop lights at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue for much of the day. Despite a half dozen stop signs in each direction, many drivers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police search for three missing girls

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three missing Milwaukee girls. Jakareia K. Maclin, 11, is considered a critical missing child. Maclin was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 48th Street. Maclin is with her two siblings Tammyia M. Washington, 15,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Franklin students without bus rides on 1st day of school

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Kicking off the school year without a ride -- that is what happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 to a group of students in Franklin School District. After parents started posting on social media, FOX6 News took their questions to school leaders. "How many families? Probably a couple...
FRANKLIN, WI
milwaukeemag.com

11 Things To Do In Milwaukee Over Labor DayWeekend: Sept. 2-5

Grab your leather jacket and ride on down to the Harley-Davidson Museum for the Labor Day Weekend Hometown Rally. It’s a jam-packed weekend with events like motorcycle demos, museum tours, performance and stunt shows, Flat Out Friday’s Boonie Bike World Series and more for motorcycle enthusiasts and spectators alike. Many dealers in the area are throwing parties, too.
MILWAUKEE, WI
bhhschicago.com

1732 N 56th St

Proudly positioned on a fantastic lot in the heart of Milwaukee's Washington Heights neighborhood, this well-cared-for colonial is sure to impress! Center staircase, HWF and plenty of natural light make for a great first impression. Formal DR + eat-in KIT w/ timeless tile work, breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet/counter space. Abundance of closet space throughout! Private backyard w/ stamped concrete patio and plenty of green space to enjoy. Must-see 3 car garage (newly built in 2008 per seller) w/ exceptional storage space and bonus parking slab! Lively Washington Heights Neighborhood Association + great proximity to restaurants, shops, and easy freeway access- be downtown in minutes! All this just steps away from other Wauwatosa hotspots- Welcome home!
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'Unprecedented' number of dragonflies along lakefront this year

MILWAUKEE — If anyone has walked along Lake Michigan near Milwaukee recently, they may have noticed an influx of dragonflies taking over the shoreline. "I have never seen anything like that before," Lizzy Mathe said. She witnessed the insects flying around her home Wednesday "These dragonflies were massive, like the biggest I have ever seen, and there really were hundreds of them just flying around by the trees."
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Nearly Half of All Guns Seized by Milwaukee Police Since 2020 Come From 5 North and Northwest Side ZIP Code Areas

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest...
MILWAUKEE, WI

