Suspect arrested in pair of Hell's Kitchen stabbings

By John Dias
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

Suspect arrested in Hell's Kitchen stabbing 01:45

NEW YORK -- Police arrested the man accused of stabbing two people Wednesday in Hell's Kitchen .

Nickolas Okeefe, 33, now faces multiple charges, including assault.

The stabbings happened about 30 minutes apart near 10th Avenue and West 47th Street.

Police say first, a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the back with a sharp object. Then, a 27-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest.

Investigators say both attacks were unprovoked.

The victims were treated at an area hospital and were expected to be OK.

