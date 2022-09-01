BRIDGEPORT — The new school year has begun, but it will still be a few more months before a new bus safety initiative is in place. In early August the full City Council approved a contract with Virginia-based BusPatrol America to install exterior cameras on Bridgeport’s fleet of school buses to help police catch and ticket drivers who illegally pass a stopped bus that is picking up or dropping off students.

