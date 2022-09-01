Read full article on original website
Hartford police detective charged in Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – An off-duty Hartford police detective was charged in connection to a shooting in Waterbury. Waterbury police said on Sunday just before 5 a.m., officers responded to Kingsley Court for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they located a 37-year-old male victim who had a gunshot wound to the […]
Avon police chief provides update to sergeant’s murder-suicide
AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon’s Chief of Police, Paul Melanson, provided an update on Labor Day to the murder-suicide of Avon police sergeant Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen in East Granby last week. On Sunday, Aug. 28, state police arrived at the East Granby home after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired. […]
Eyewitness News
Domestic threatening call leads to pursuit; suspect in custody
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 911 call about a domestic threatening situation led to a brief pursuit of a suspect in Hartford, police confirmed to Channel 3. Eyewitness News was on the scene at the Interstate 84 on-ramp in Hartford near Sisson Avenue. Police called the pursuit short and said...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police seek missing father
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
Eyewitness News
Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case that involved a sergeant
AVON, CT (WFSB) - Avon’s police chief spoke about a murder-suicide case that involved one of his officers. Chief Paul Melanson participated in a news conference at 1 p.m. on Monday in which he said there was nothing in 50-year-old Sgt. Tom Jacius’s file that indicated he was capable of killing his wife, 49-year-old Doreen Jacius, or himself.
Register Citizen
Waterbury police searching for missing man who allegedly disappeared with young daughter
WATERBURY — Police say they’re searching for a missing man who allegedly never returned home from the park with his five-year-old daughter on Sunday. The daughter, 5, has since been found safe, according to police. Aric McCray, 51, was last seen Sunday at 1 p.m. when the child’s...
Identity of Waterbury homicide victim still unknown
The shooting occurred at the Lit Ultra Lounge Saturday morning just before 2. Waterbury Police and the CT Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are working to positively identify the homicide victim.
Eyewitness News
Cromwell mourns the death of its mayor
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Town of Cromwell is mourning the death of its mayor. Mayor Allan Spotts passed away over the weekend. He had been having health issues and died following heart surgery. Spotts was sworn in last November. He was 77. Spotts had a long history with the...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport putting cameras on school buses
BRIDGEPORT — The new school year has begun, but it will still be a few more months before a new bus safety initiative is in place. In early August the full City Council approved a contract with Virginia-based BusPatrol America to install exterior cameras on Bridgeport’s fleet of school buses to help police catch and ticket drivers who illegally pass a stopped bus that is picking up or dropping off students.
Eyewitness News
State police release Labor Day weekend statistics for crashes, violations
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police released enforcement statistics for the Labor Day holiday weekend. As of Monday morning, troopers responded to nearly 5,000 calls for help and 275 crashes. State police said the numbers reflected a time period from 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 to 7 a.m. on...
Register Citizen
Hamden man gets 18 months in fatal Ansonia crash
DERBY — A Hamden man was sentenced to serve a year and a half behind bars this summer in connection to a 2018 crash in Ansonia that killed a 78-year-old man. But as one of the victim’s children said this week, no amount of jail time could truly compensate — especially in light of what happened after the crash.
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday
WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
Eyewitness News
Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fired complaint. “Oh I hear gunshots all the time,” said Danielle Davis, Waterbury resident.
Ex-MIT researcher arrested for Yale student's murder after months-long manhunt to appear in court
The former MIT graduate student held on $20 million bond after allegedly gunning down a Yale graduate student and leading authorities on a four-month-long chase last year is expected to appear in court this week after the case has been continued several times. Qinxuan Pan, a longtime Massachusetts Institute of...
Eyewitness News
Norwich police seek convenience store robbery suspect
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich are looking for a robbery suspect who hit a convenience store on Friday. According to police, the suspect went into the Mak’s store at 204 Boswell Ave., showed a gun, and demanded cash from the register. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.
Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Oakland Terrace on Sunday afternoon. The victim, a male in his 20s, was transported to the hospital for treatment. Hartford police believe that the shots came from a passing vehicle. Stay with News 8 for more updates as they become available.
WTNH.com
See something, say something: UPS driver saves Essex woman’s life
ESSEX, Conn. (Wtnh) — “I’m on my route, I kind of notice a little bit of everything that goes on every single day,” said Keith O’Brien, a longtime driver and delivery man for UPS. One day last winter, O’Brien noticed a girl named Jojo standing...
Eyewitness News
Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Five teenagers from New Britain were involved in a car accident on Sunday, one sustaining a serious injury. Driver Vincente Pablo Estrada was in the left lane of Route 72 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail on the left shoulder.
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
Three Madison police officers fired amid months-long investigation: Officials
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three police officers have been fired in Madison, according to officials. The New Haven Register said they were fired following a months-long investigation into alleged “harassment and unprofessional conduct.” Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo, and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria were reportedly dismissed at a police commission meeting on Friday night. They […]
