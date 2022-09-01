ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTNH

Hartford police detective charged in Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – An off-duty Hartford police detective was charged in connection to a shooting in Waterbury. Waterbury police said on Sunday just before 5 a.m., officers responded to Kingsley Court for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they located a 37-year-old male victim who had a gunshot wound to the […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Avon police chief provides update to sergeant’s murder-suicide

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon’s Chief of Police, Paul Melanson, provided an update on Labor Day to the murder-suicide of Avon police sergeant Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen in East Granby last week. On Sunday, Aug. 28, state police arrived at the East Granby home after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired. […]
AVON, CT
Eyewitness News

Domestic threatening call leads to pursuit; suspect in custody

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 911 call about a domestic threatening situation led to a brief pursuit of a suspect in Hartford, police confirmed to Channel 3. Eyewitness News was on the scene at the Interstate 84 on-ramp in Hartford near Sisson Avenue. Police called the pursuit short and said...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police seek missing father

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case that involved a sergeant

AVON, CT (WFSB) - Avon’s police chief spoke about a murder-suicide case that involved one of his officers. Chief Paul Melanson participated in a news conference at 1 p.m. on Monday in which he said there was nothing in 50-year-old Sgt. Tom Jacius’s file that indicated he was capable of killing his wife, 49-year-old Doreen Jacius, or himself.
AVON, CT
Eyewitness News

Cromwell mourns the death of its mayor

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Town of Cromwell is mourning the death of its mayor. Mayor Allan Spotts passed away over the weekend. He had been having health issues and died following heart surgery. Spotts was sworn in last November. He was 77. Spotts had a long history with the...
CROMWELL, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport putting cameras on school buses

BRIDGEPORT — The new school year has begun, but it will still be a few more months before a new bus safety initiative is in place. In early August the full City Council approved a contract with Virginia-based BusPatrol America to install exterior cameras on Bridgeport’s fleet of school buses to help police catch and ticket drivers who illegally pass a stopped bus that is picking up or dropping off students.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden man gets 18 months in fatal Ansonia crash

DERBY — A Hamden man was sentenced to serve a year and a half behind bars this summer in connection to a 2018 crash in Ansonia that killed a 78-year-old man. But as one of the victim’s children said this week, no amount of jail time could truly compensate — especially in light of what happened after the crash.
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday

WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fired complaint. “Oh I hear gunshots all the time,” said Danielle Davis, Waterbury resident.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich police seek convenience store robbery suspect

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich are looking for a robbery suspect who hit a convenience store on Friday. According to police, the suspect went into the Mak’s store at 204 Boswell Ave., showed a gun, and demanded cash from the register. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Oakland Terrace on Sunday afternoon. The victim, a male in his 20s, was transported to the hospital for treatment. Hartford police believe that the shots came from a passing vehicle. Stay with News 8 for more updates as they become available.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Three Madison police officers fired amid months-long investigation: Officials

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three police officers have been fired in Madison, according to officials. The New Haven Register said they were fired following a months-long investigation into alleged “harassment and unprofessional conduct.” Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo, and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria were reportedly dismissed at a police commission meeting on Friday night. They […]
MADISON, CT

