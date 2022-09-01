Read full article on original website
First year of First Saturdays a success for Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - September 3 capped off the first anniversary of First Saturday events hosted by the Downtown Hattiesburg Association. The First Saturday events originated from downtown businesses asking DHA to generate extra traffic to the area. “The merchants were requesting that we do an event that would help...
Historic Sumrall church ‘deteriorating’ due to flooding, services canceled
A local Hattiesburg pastor received a miraculous double kidney transplant. Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg. Pine Belt Fair has successful first weekend despite the rain. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. This week, the Pine Belt Fair brought...
LIST: Water donation locations in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Petal Healing Garden - To donate water, visit the organization’s Facebook page or call 601-408-3856.
Labor Day deals are underway in the Pine Belt
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today, shoppers were in and out of stores, weaving through aisles, filling baskets with fresh produce, meats and other goods. Local Corner Market employees said they were prepared for the Labor Day rush and greeted guests with smiles and fully stocked shelves. Cicely Garrette stopped by...
Waynesboro Kiwanis Club celebrates 35 years, new president
Southern Miss students kayak to class on Labor Day
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For most, school was out on this Labor Day. However, for a group of students from the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus, class was in session on a kayaking trip to Deer Island. “Campus Recreation is a part of Student Affairs, so this is...
Hattiesburg operates abbreviated pick-up schedule due to Labor Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of Labor Day on Monday, City Hall and related offices for the City of Hattiesburg, except for public safety, are closed. Sanitation crews will also operate an abbreviated schedule. You can find the schedule below:. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. - Closed for Labor Day.
Grand Paradise Waterpark ends summer season on Labor Day
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in the Pine Belt took advantage of good weather on Labor Day and spent the day in splashing fun. Grand Paradise, in Collins, celebrated the holiday and marked it as the last day of the summer season for the waterpark. Although the season is ending,...
‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company held its “Mississippi Made” event. The event occurs a couple of times a year and has been hosted for the last two years. It hosts a vendor market featuring craftsmen and makers from across the state.
First ‘Food & Music Festival’ held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia hosted the first-ever festival Saturday focusing on lots of good eats and plenty of live tunes. The inaugural “Columbia Food & Music Festival” had about one dozen food trucks downtown and ten different live musical acts performing throughout the day.
Hattiesburg High gearing up for First Responder’s Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Instructors at Hattiesburg High School are gearing up for its First Responders’ Day event. Emergency personnel from multiple agencies throughout the Hub City will be at the event, including the Hattiesburg Fire Department, EMS, ASAP Ambulance and the military. High School Law and Public Safety...
Pine Belt Fair has successful first weekend despite the rain
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, the Pine Belt Fair brought the Hub City classic rides, fair food and the return of the Hypnotist Show by Benjamin Jackson. “The comedy hypnotist show is basically, like, I get people to come up on stage, and I hypnotize them to do different, funny things,” said Jackson. “And lots of people come, and they love the show because when you’re under hypnosis, you do feel relaxed, and it’s a very good experience. And of course, when you get up from hypnosis, you feel very energetic, so lots of people love to do that. And it’s a fun show to see.”
Sickle cell awareness event held in Collins
Laurel Love Letters is part of the Loblolly Festival. Iconic Hot Coffee general store re-opens under new management. Hot Coffee Junction is open for business and still serving its signature free cups of coffee. Petal gardening center shares tips to make fall gardens thrive. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:58...
USM College Panhellenic Association chapter earns national recognition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi College Panhellenic Association chapter earned national awards for Innovation in leadership, programming and marketing from the National Panhellenic Council for the 2021-22 academic year. College Panhellenic Associations are affiliates of NPC established to enable cooperation among the women’s-only sororities on campus....
Hub City hosts 8th annual Combo Classic Tennis Tournament
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg. A fun-filled way to celebrate Labor Day weekend, players competed in doubles and mixed doubles. Carrie Olsson, an assistant professional coach, said it’s never too late to get...
Hattiesburg Zoo to host 3rd ‘Sensory Day’ on Sept. 11
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calanders. The Hattiesburg Zoo is hosting its third “Sensory Day” of 2022 on Sunday, Sept. 11. This event is geared toward customers with sensory needs. “Sensory Day at the Hattiesburg Zoo has been well received by our community this year, so we...
Local Pastor Receives Double Kidney Transplant
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Hattiesburg pastor received a double kidney transplant. Pastor Edward Ruffin Jr. of Plymouth Rock Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi says that the bi lateral transplant was a surprise; he was only expecting one kidney at the time. “They told me that they had a...
Covington church hosts sickle cell disease awareness event
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County church is raising awareness of sickle cell disease. Shady Oak Missionary Baptist Church hosted a kick-off event Saturday in recognition of National Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. Church members held a memorial service for many who’ve died from the disease. They also...
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man arrested for check fraud
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight after a two-day search by local law enforcement. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 42-year-old Joseph Conner on Sunday, September 4, on multiple forgery-uttering felonies for cashing fake checks at banks around the Hub City. The three most recent incidents...
2 women suffer injuries in Saturday shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women suffered injuries after a shooting Saturday. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Forest Glen (Bonhomie) Apartments on Country Club Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
