Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
Kate Spade Is Having a Major Sale-on-Sale with Designer Bags for Up to 51% Off
Labor Day weekend is officially here, and while barbecues, beach days, and hanging out with friends is enticing, the real fun lies in all the heavy discounts swimming around the internet. It's the weekend that you can find major discounts on everything from beauty and home items to celebrity-approved accessories. For example, Kate Spade's Labor Day 2022 sale is offering double discounts on hundreds of sale items until Monday, September 5. To shop the deals, apply the promo code MORE30 at checkout to receive an extra 30 percent off.
In Style
Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner Are Making a Case for Blue Eyeshadow as the Next Big Makeup Trend
I look forward to fall makeup trends every year. The summer heat has finally waned and fashion week (month) is in session, which means we're about to see some experimental makeup looks in deep, rich hues. And thanks to the slightly more bearable changing weather, we can finally wear makeup without it melting away the minute we step outside.
In Style
Florence Pugh Wore a Head-to-Toe Matching Moment in the Summer's Hottest Color
Florence Pugh has officially arrived in Venice ahead of the premiere of her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, and she's already managed to make a splash — both on and off the red carpet. On Monday, the actress was first spotted making her way to the 79th Annual Venice...
In Style
Zendaya Demonstrated How to Pull Off a Midriff Reveal for Fall
Zendaya has been delivering lesson after lesson on cool-weather dressing with her street style looks as of late — and ICYMI, her newest tutorial was a 'how to' on pulling off a midriff reveal in the fall. On Saturday, the actress stepped out with her stylist Law Roach for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Style
Kourtney Kardashian Put a Goth-Glam Spin on the Carwash Skirt
Last night, Kourtney Kardashian brought back the carwash hem with her concert-ready look — but rather than ladylike skirts and dresses of the past, Kourtney took streamer trend in a whole new direction. On Saturday, Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker attended the Foo Fighters tribute concert for the...
Comments / 0