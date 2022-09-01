ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

In Style

Kate Spade Is Having a Major Sale-on-Sale with Designer Bags for Up to 51% Off

Labor Day weekend is officially here, and while barbecues, beach days, and hanging out with friends is enticing, the real fun lies in all the heavy discounts swimming around the internet. It's the weekend that you can find major discounts on everything from beauty and home items to celebrity-approved accessories. For example, Kate Spade's Labor Day 2022 sale is offering double discounts on hundreds of sale items until Monday, September 5. To shop the deals, apply the promo code MORE30 at checkout to receive an extra 30 percent off.
In Style

Kourtney Kardashian Put a Goth-Glam Spin on the Carwash Skirt

Last night, Kourtney Kardashian brought back the carwash hem with her concert-ready look — but rather than ladylike skirts and dresses of the past, Kourtney took streamer trend in a whole new direction. On Saturday, Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker attended the Foo Fighters tribute concert for the...
