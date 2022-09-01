Read full article on original website
Intoxicated man drove on Raleigh train tracks, then escaped car explosion: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police responded to a call of a burning car late Sunday night in the 900 block of N. West Street, sometime after 11 p.m. When a CBS 17 crew spoke to officers early Monday morning they said a male driver was intoxicated and pulled his car onto the train tracks.
12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
1 shot by paintball gun in drive-by attack at NC State, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted for assault after shooting paintballs at a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to NC State University Police. On Sunday at 1:50 a.m., NC State University Police issued a crime warning regarding an assault. Police say an assault occurred on Hillsborough Street west of North Hall. Police say two suspects in different vehicles shot paintballs at a pedestrian as they drove by.
WRAL
One person dies in head-on collision on Six Forks Road in north Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — One person died in a head-on collision on Monday at Six Forks Road and Newton Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The Raleigh Watch Commander said a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lane of Six Forks Road before hitting the other vehicle head on.
Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. UPDATE: Man charged after Raleigh woman dies from shooting in home, police say. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a...
Huge police presence after woman found shot in Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a late-night shooting around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police found a woman who had been shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. A long line of at least a dozen police vehicles could be seen up and down the neighborhood road, while people stood in their yards watching.
Family of murdered deputy Ned Byrd question Wake sheriff's handling of funeral, investigation
Raleigh, N.C. — "Retaliation." Those words from the family of murdered Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd raised serious questions Saturday about the leadership of the sheriff’s office—including sheriff Gerald Baker himself. The Family was emotional in a press conference they held outside the Wake County Sheriff’s Office...
1 dead in wrong-way crash along Six Forks Rd. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has confirmed one person has died in a crash on Six Forks Road Monday afternoon. Police said a total of three cars were involved in the crash that happened around 1:20 p.m. Police said the crash happened when a car traveling south went into the northbound lanes.
Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police
Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach.
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Durham; police surround gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police were gathered at a gas station after police said a man was shot Saturday night. The incident was reported just after 9:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard, according to a news release from Durham police. A man was found...
Halifax County Woman Found Guilty on Multiple Charges
A jury in Halifax County took just over an hour to find 34-year-old Chantel Annette Canda guilty on Friday in the death of 50-year-old Melvin Bailey in an incident that took place in May of last year. According to the Gazette Virginian, Canada was facing charges of felony murder and felony hit and run. May 16th last year authorities responded to the Alton area for reports of a man lying in the yard of a home. Bailey was found dead at the scene lying in between tire tracks that looped through his front yard. During the course of the investigation DNA evidence was recovered from underneath Canada’s car. The two had apparently been in a relationship and had argued before the incident in question. Canada now faces a sentencing hearing on November 29th where she could see a maximum sentence of 50 years when combining the two charges. The range for second degree murder is listed as 5-40 years.
Fatal crash closes stretch of Six Forks Road in North Raleigh, police say
The deceased person was driving in the wrong direction when they crashed into another vehicle, police said.
1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
Child dies in early morning crash
A six-year-old child was killed and two more children suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early on Saturday morning in Pittsylvania County. The crash occurred at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven Road, according to the Virginia State Police. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on...
Candle causes house fire that displaces 3 children, 1 adult in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A family was displaced after an accidental house fire caused by a candle in Durham Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported at 9:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Richwood Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials. When crews arrived,...
Man in hospital after Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Saturday night that has left a man injured. Police said just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard. Upon arrival, police said officers located a man...
Wake County sheriff responds to shake-up, deputy Ned Byrd's funeral document
Wake County sheriff responds to shake-up, deputy Ned Byrd's funeral document. The Wake County Sheriff is fighting back over criticism of his dealings with the family of murdered deputy Ned Byrd and the sheriff's office's K-9 unit. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Photographer: Jamie Munden.
Police release photo of car driven by suspect in deadly Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for the suspect’s car in a deadly shooting from earlier this week. The shooting happened Tuesday just before 6:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road. Police later said the shooting took place in a parking lot...
22-year-old dies after being hit by a car on Chapel Hill Road in Alamance Co.
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was killed after being hit by a car in Alamance County Thursday evening, according to police. The Burlington Police Department said they got a call around 5:30 p.m. about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street.
