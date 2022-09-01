ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person County, NC

Comments / 2

cbs17

12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 shot by paintball gun in drive-by attack at NC State, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted for assault after shooting paintballs at a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to NC State University Police. On Sunday at 1:50 a.m., NC State University Police issued a crime warning regarding an assault. Police say an assault occurred on Hillsborough Street west of North Hall. Police say two suspects in different vehicles shot paintballs at a pedestrian as they drove by.
RALEIGH, NC
Person County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Person County, NC
cbs17

Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. UPDATE: Man charged after Raleigh woman dies from shooting in home, police say. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a...
RALEIGH, NC
#Violent Crime
cbs17

1 dead in wrong-way crash along Six Forks Rd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has confirmed one person has died in a crash on Six Forks Road Monday afternoon. Police said a total of three cars were involved in the crash that happened around 1:20 p.m. Police said the crash happened when a car traveling south went into the northbound lanes.
RALEIGH, NC
wakg.com

Halifax County Woman Found Guilty on Multiple Charges

A jury in Halifax County took just over an hour to find 34-year-old Chantel Annette Canda guilty on Friday in the death of 50-year-old Melvin Bailey in an incident that took place in May of last year. According to the Gazette Virginian, Canada was facing charges of felony murder and felony hit and run. May 16th last year authorities responded to the Alton area for reports of a man lying in the yard of a home. Bailey was found dead at the scene lying in between tire tracks that looped through his front yard. During the course of the investigation DNA evidence was recovered from underneath Canada’s car. The two had apparently been in a relationship and had argued before the incident in question. Canada now faces a sentencing hearing on November 29th where she could see a maximum sentence of 50 years when combining the two charges. The range for second degree murder is listed as 5-40 years.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Child dies in early morning crash

A six-year-old child was killed and two more children suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early on Saturday morning in Pittsylvania County. The crash occurred at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven Road, according to the Virginia State Police. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WRAL News

Man in hospital after Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Saturday night that has left a man injured. Police said just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard. Upon arrival, police said officers located a man...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

