FOX Reno
"Great Resignation" is more like the "Great Jump" for our region says UNR researcher
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — We are used to hearing of the "Great Resignation" on a national level as employees continue to voluntarily quit their jobs. However, here in our region, a University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), researcher -- Brian Bonnenfant -- said what we are experiencing is what he is calling the "Great Jump."
KOLO TV Reno
Wild River Grille host final month to have “Dinner with Your Dog” benefiting the Nevada Humane Society
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dinner and a show and you can bring your dog? Sounds like the perfect way to spend a Monday night. Wild River Grille is hosting “Dinner with Your Dog” every Monday night throughout September and 10% from every entrée purchased will be donated to the Northern Nevada Humane Society. Offering a wide variety of gourmet entrees as well as quality wines and top-of-the-line brews, Wild River is the perfect place to enjoy Reno’s natural beauty while helping the community.
2news.com
Reno, Sparks, Washoe County announce office closures for Labor Day
City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. All City of Reno recreation facilities, including Idlewild Pool, will also be closed on September 5. Visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information. The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public...
2news.com
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada to hold 3rd annual 'Raise the Roof' to end poverty
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s annual Raise the Roof to End Poverty event will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from noon to 2 pm at 500 E. Fourth Street. KBUL on-air personality JJ Christy will sit on top of the Catholic Charities building starting at sunrise and will stay there until $150,000 is raised for the organization.
KOLO TV Reno
34th annual Numaga Indian Days Pow Wow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is a celebration of life and culture at the 34th annual Numaga Indian Days Pow Wow. “Numaga Indian days is in celebration of Chief Numaga, who basically chose peace when our people were being ran into reservations, and sadly, massacred. He was actually an advocate for climate justice, even in his time in the 19th century so we’re here celebrating him,” said Bethany Sam, spokesperson for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.
2news.com
Accomplished Carson Tahoe Resident Celebrates Turning 100 With a Bike Show
Carson Tahoe partnered with Battle Born Harley and the local HOG group to host a motorcycle show to celebrate a big birthday for one of Carson Tahoe Care Center’s residents. Rolland “Ron” Carter turned 100 years old on Saturday and during the celebration, a member of the HOG group brought a motorcycle to give Ron a ride around the block with his original helmet, provided by his family.
FOX Reno
Seniors relieved after city of Reno pauses plan to lease out Paradise Park activity center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Senior citizens who were outraged this week by the city of Reno's possible plan to lease out the Teglia's Paradise Park activity center were relieved to learn that city leaders were putting those plans on hold. City officials announced late Thursday...
kunr.org
A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
Caution urged around Reno's Virginia Lake due to algae bloom
People and pets recreating around Virginia Lake are being urged to avoid all contact with the water for at least the next two months due to an algae bloom. Algae blooms are common at the lake during the warm summer months, according to a press release from the city of Reno. ...
Burning Man 2022: Welcome back to the Default World, Burners. Here are RGJ's photos from the playa
Welcome back, Burners -- here's hoping for a gentle re-entry to the Default World and safe travels to wherever you are returning to. While you were on the playa, you might've missed these photos from RGJ journalists Andy Barron and Ed Komenda. Take a look, and remember those Waking Dreams. Things started hot and...
‘Everything takes longer’: Employers struggle to find new normal amid inflation, rising costs
Opening a new business right in the middle of a pandemic might not sound like the greatest of ideas. But that’s exactly what Cheryl Lewis did in October 2020 — an especially harrowing time for Washoe County as it saw rising COVID-19 deaths and the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Nevada. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Record September heat for Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service reported Reno reached 104 degrees Sunday afternoon, the hottest September day ever recorded in the Biggest Little City. It’s not the official high yet, though. It reached that temperature at 2:45 p.m. Another 104-degree day is forecast for Tuesday with Monday and...
Public outcry inspires city of Reno to pause plan to end senior programs at Paradise Park
Upset Reno residents showed up at city hall Thursday, shared comments all over social media, and emailed and called the city's complaint department to say they disagree with a proposal to end senior programs at Teglia’s Paradise Park. In response, the city of Reno on Thursday put all proposed changes to those senior programs on hold while it assesses the best way to get community input. ...
FOX Reno
The Great Reno Balloon Race is back
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
2news.com
Sierra Flats affordable housing project breaks ground in Carson City
PalaSeek LLP, Oikos Development Corporation, and CM Development, which make up Sierra Flats Senior GP, broke ground on a 160-unit Housing and Urban and Development (HUD) affordable housing project in Carson City this week. Phase one of the Sierra Flats project will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family...
Burning Man sculpture honors Truckee Burner who died in Black Rock Desert
In the winter, shards of ice float near the shores of Lake Superior like paper boats. The lake is 350 miles long, 160 miles wide and reaches depths of more than 1,000 feet, but it's usually gentle. The waves are calm, lapping at the snow-covered beaches. But when piercing blizzards roar in from across the lake, the second largest...
KOLO TV Reno
Local woman benefits from the Student Loan Forgiveness Program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Miriam Esparza works for the non-profit Domestic Violence Resource Center. She says she is charged with helping men and women along with their children escape a violent situation. “So we help people find resources for emergency housing, clothing food childcare,” says Esparza. “So, we help them...
KOLO TV Reno
25th anniversary celebration for Nothing Bundt Cakes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years of baking and frosting their famous desserts. Today only, the bakery will be giving away 250 of their Confetti Budntlets at the McCarran location. This celebration is happening nationwide, they are also having an online contest. This contest will...
KOLO TV Reno
Beating the heat at the 2022 Best in the West Rib Cook Off
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, September 4th, 2022 marks day 5 of the Best in the West Rib Cook Off, and while the community enjoys those grilled ribs, the high heat is tough to beat. “I got my fan back here on a piece of wood, I got another one...
Biggest Little Radio’s Stuff the Dolan Truck Event a Success
Fernley, NV – Biggest Little Radio and Dolan Fernley CJDR partnered with Walmart to “stuff the Dolan truck” with school supplies for Fernley Elementary School (FES). Last Saturday, August 27th, Dolan parked a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon in front of Walmart for shoppers to donate school supplies to FES with a goal of “stuffing the Dolan truck”. Biggest Little Radio did a live broadcast from the parking lot and entertained and educated people on the event as shoppers entered and exited the store. The event was a huge success bringing in over $2000 in supplies to the local elementary school.
