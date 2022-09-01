ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2

Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
The Spun

Scott Frost Reveals Message To Players After Saturday's Win

Nebraska's even-game losing streak came to a merciful end yesterday with a 38-17 win over South Dakota. Head coach Scott Frost should have been all smiles afterwards, but instead he had a strong message for his players. Speaking to the media following the win, Frost revealed his message to his...
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska prepares for in-state showdown at No. 17 Creighton

After beginning the season atop the national poll and breezing through its first five games in 15 sets, Nebraska volleyball will face its first ranked opponent in the form of in-state rival Creighton. Heading into this game, the No. 2 Huskers are 5-0, including wins over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tulsa,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Out of state Husker fans make the journey to Memorial Stadium for the first home game of the season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Most Husker fans can agree that the first home game of the season is always a memorable one. With fans traveling far and wide to gather at Memorial Stadium to cheer on their team with the iconic phrase, “Go Big Red,” it is understandable why they are referred to as a “Sea of Red” as they descend upon Lincoln’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln, Memorial Stadium impress large group of UND fans

LINCOLN - On Saturday, Nebraska hosted North Dakota in their 2022 home opener and a large group of Fighting Hawks faithful made the trip to Lincoln. They were impressed by the town and appreciated the experience of playing at a venue such as Memorial Stadium. “It’s big it’s nice, the...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

College Football (9/3): Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State grab first wins

(KMAland) -- Iowa found a unique way to score only seven points, Iowa State and Kansas State rolled and Nebraska pulled away for win Saturday. Iowa State (1-0): Iowa State rolled to a 42-10 win over Southeast Missouri (0-1). Hunter Dekkers threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Xavier Hutchinson. Hutchinson caught eight balls for 128 yards and three scores. Jirehl Brock had a stellar showing on the ground with 104 yards and a score on 16 hauls. DeShawn Hanika also caught a touchdown.
AMES, IA
The Nebraska City News Press

Actor Bradley Whitford makes Nebraska City genealogical connection

Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor Nathan Tye appeared...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Valverde's 5 TDs Power Pierce Past Scotus

COLUMBUS - Keenan Valverde scored 5 touchdowns, 4 before halftime, as the Pierce Bluejays dominated Scotus Central Catholic 45-7 Friday night. The Jays cashed in four of the first five drives for TDs, and the Pierce defense kept the Shamrocks from crossing midfield until the 3rd quarter. When Scotus finally had a chance to dent the scoreboard in the 3rd, a Bluejay goal-line stand proved to be the backbreaker.
iheart.com

Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
kmaland.com

Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms

(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
iheart.com

No Change In Omaha Area Weather Pattern

As we get into a shortened work week, the weather is pretty nice, but the forces of high pressure are causing the dry weather pattern and drought to continue in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. "It's just this big dome of high pressure, and that basically just means there's a big...
doniphanherald.com

The history at the end of the tunnel in Omaha

On 50th Street between Grover and F Streets is a tunnel. A time tunnel, if you will, that takes us back to the horse and buggy, the Iron Horse, the “Awful Tunnel” and its shoofly detour. All run through the story of the Union Pacific Railroad’s Lane Cutoff,...
