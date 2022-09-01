Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Monday Flakes: Three Things We Learned In the Huskers Win Over North Dakota
The Huskers didn’t win pretty on Saturday, but win they did. So, what did we learn last Saturday?. Nebraska shouldn’t schedule South Dakota State for a very long time. Maybe Trev should stay away from all of the Dakota schools just to be safe. Run the damn ball...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2
Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
Corn Nation
Nebraska’s Defense Will Make or Break This Season and So Far It Isn’t Looking Good
Watching Iowa struggle to pull a 7-3 win over South Dakota State yesterday was interesting. The Iowa fans were obviously upset with the state of the offense for the Hawkeyes. Many of the Nebraska fans took this very opportunity to take shots at Iowa. I kept coming back and saying...
Scott Frost Reveals Message To Players After Saturday's Win
Nebraska's even-game losing streak came to a merciful end yesterday with a 38-17 win over South Dakota. Head coach Scott Frost should have been all smiles afterwards, but instead he had a strong message for his players. Speaking to the media following the win, Frost revealed his message to his...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska prepares for in-state showdown at No. 17 Creighton
After beginning the season atop the national poll and breezing through its first five games in 15 sets, Nebraska volleyball will face its first ranked opponent in the form of in-state rival Creighton. Heading into this game, the No. 2 Huskers are 5-0, including wins over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tulsa,...
klkntv.com
Out of state Husker fans make the journey to Memorial Stadium for the first home game of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Most Husker fans can agree that the first home game of the season is always a memorable one. With fans traveling far and wide to gather at Memorial Stadium to cheer on their team with the iconic phrase, “Go Big Red,” it is understandable why they are referred to as a “Sea of Red” as they descend upon Lincoln’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus.
Thot Doc’s Brain Droppings on the Nebraska-North Dakota Football Game
Huskers held for a half before Hawks handled by Grant’s gains and Palmer’s paws
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln, Memorial Stadium impress large group of UND fans
LINCOLN - On Saturday, Nebraska hosted North Dakota in their 2022 home opener and a large group of Fighting Hawks faithful made the trip to Lincoln. They were impressed by the town and appreciated the experience of playing at a venue such as Memorial Stadium. “It’s big it’s nice, the...
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways from the first five games of Nebraska’s 2022 volleyball season
As the current No. 2 team in the country, one may expect Nebraska volleyball to be putting out performances like this. The Huskers have now won their first 15 sets of the year, leading them to a 5-0 record after a 3-0 sweep of Ole Miss (25-13, 25-23, 25-21). As...
Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.
An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin.
kmaland.com
College Football (9/3): Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State grab first wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa found a unique way to score only seven points, Iowa State and Kansas State rolled and Nebraska pulled away for win Saturday. Iowa State (1-0): Iowa State rolled to a 42-10 win over Southeast Missouri (0-1). Hunter Dekkers threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Xavier Hutchinson. Hutchinson caught eight balls for 128 yards and three scores. Jirehl Brock had a stellar showing on the ground with 104 yards and a score on 16 hauls. DeShawn Hanika also caught a touchdown.
The Nebraska City News Press
Actor Bradley Whitford makes Nebraska City genealogical connection
Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor Nathan Tye appeared...
3 News Now
Skyrocketing absenteeism in Nebraska schools worries teachers, hampers learning
In mid-August, Rhonda Mueller welcomed her 26th class to Elliott Elementary School in central Lincoln. As her new crop of fifth graders filed into the room, she checked off names and listened to the students’ excited back-to-school chatter. The bell rang, and Mueller gazed at her students, arranged in...
News Channel Nebraska
Valverde's 5 TDs Power Pierce Past Scotus
COLUMBUS - Keenan Valverde scored 5 touchdowns, 4 before halftime, as the Pierce Bluejays dominated Scotus Central Catholic 45-7 Friday night. The Jays cashed in four of the first five drives for TDs, and the Pierce defense kept the Shamrocks from crossing midfield until the 3rd quarter. When Scotus finally had a chance to dent the scoreboard in the 3rd, a Bluejay goal-line stand proved to be the backbreaker.
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska
(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
kmaland.com
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
iheart.com
No Change In Omaha Area Weather Pattern
As we get into a shortened work week, the weather is pretty nice, but the forces of high pressure are causing the dry weather pattern and drought to continue in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. "It's just this big dome of high pressure, and that basically just means there's a big...
doniphanherald.com
The history at the end of the tunnel in Omaha
On 50th Street between Grover and F Streets is a tunnel. A time tunnel, if you will, that takes us back to the horse and buggy, the Iron Horse, the “Awful Tunnel” and its shoofly detour. All run through the story of the Union Pacific Railroad’s Lane Cutoff,...
WOWT
Omaha ready for September Fest, workers reflect on festival’s connection to Labor Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every year since 1977 Omaha marks the official end of the summer season with September Fest. They’ve been setting up the carnival on the north end of the CHI parking lot for the celebration. Festivities start Friday night at 5 p.m. There will be entertainment,...
247Sports
