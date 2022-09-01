Read full article on original website
Elk Grove Police arrest suspected viral catalytic converter thief
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elk Grove police have arrested the woman photographed attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, a community member told officers they saw the alleged theft suspect in a silver SUV near Kammerer Road and Promenade Parkway.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Victim found shot inside car in Sacramento County
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that took place late Saturday night. A male victim was found shot inside a car. NEWS RELEASE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION INTERSECTION OF TRADE WIND AVENUE/FULTON AVENUE. On Saturday, September 03, 2022, at approximately 11:02 p.m., the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call...
Man shot inside vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night a man was shot inside of a vehicle near the intersection of Trade Wind Ave. and Fulton Ave. in Sacramento. According to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound […]
Passenger ejected, killed in crash off Stockton I-5 on-ramp; DUI suspect arrested
STOCKTON – Deputies say the woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that left her passenger dead early Monday morning in Stockton was apparently driving a gunshot victim to the hospital. California Highway Patrol says, just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed about 40 feet down the embankment at the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5. That passenger was then struck by the car the was ejected from, CHP says.Officers believe the car was going at a high rate of speed and a passenger was ejected in the crash. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, however, they also got a call around that time about a woman who reported that she was trying to get an acquaintance who had been shot to the hospital. Medics took the passenger to the hospital but she later died from her injuries, officers say. Her name has not been released.The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She didn't appear to have been injured in the crash, CHP says. Deputies believe the shooting happened near Bristol Avenue and Plymouth Road. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
UPDATE: 14-year-old girl missing for 4 days found
The California Highway Patrol says 14-year-old Layla Ibarra has been found.
Sheriff: Search underway for 2 inmates who escaped from Contra Costa Co. jail
Contra Costa County sheriff's officials are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton Sunday.
One dead in Modesto shooting, police say
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night, a man died after being shot in Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Imperial Ave in Modesto. When deputies arrived on the scene, […]
actionnewsnow.com
1 arrested in Yuba City after an officer saw exposed handgun in car Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Yuba City Police Department says that a 17-year-old was arrested after an officer saw an exposed handgun in a car on Friday night. Officers pulled over a car after the driver ran a stop sign. When the driver was contacted, an officer saw four people inside and an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console.
crimevoice.com
Suspects in Custody for Allegedly Robbing a Sheriff’s Office Deputy
OAKLAND — Two men are in custody for allegedly robbing a Rolex watch from an off-duty Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Both suspects are due to appear in court for a plea hearing on September 2. Raymond Barbosa, 21 of Oakland, and Daryl Caldwell, 23 of Antioch, were...
KTVU FOX 2
Fairfield police arrest man wanted in Louisiana for attempted murder of a minor
Fairfield police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted murder of a minor in Louisiana and for violating post release community supervision violations in Solano County. According to Fairfield police, the Eunice, Louisiana Police Department contacted Fairfield police to alert them 32-year-old Xavier Watson, who was...
KOLO TV Reno
Police dog finds more than 12 pounds of fentanyl in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. (KOLO) -The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said canine Ruger and his handler got about 50,000 fentanyl pills off the street. A Placer County deputy pulled over a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 80 in Auburn on Aug. 29 at about 1:35 p.m, the sheriff’s office said. Ruger...
SFGate
12-year-old girl shot in road rage incident Friday afternoon; suspect in custody
PITTSBURG (BCN) A road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday afternoon injured a 12-year-old girl after she was shot, according to the Pittsburg Police Department. A police spokesperson said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue. The girl, whose injuries are not life-threatening, was shot in her right lower leg. She is in stable condition Friday evening at a local hospital.
crimevoice.com
Apartment Fire Leads to Arrests for Drugs, Weapons, Identity Theft
BERKELEY — Two men were arrested in August after authorities found methamphetamine, weapons, and hundreds of stolen items. This evidence against them was collected following an apartment house fire. The fire occurred in July on the 1500 block of Ashby Avenue. Inside one of the evacuated apartments, firefighters discovered...
12-year-old girl hurt in Pittsburg 'road rage' shooting; Sacramento man arrested
PITTSBURG, Calif. — A 12-year-old girl was hurt after being shot in an apparent road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday, according to officials with the Pittsburg Police Department. At 1:54 p.m. Friday, authorities say a woman was driving with her three children in the area of Buchanan Road and...
CBS News
72-year-old man shot in attempted carjacking
STOCKTON -- A 72-year-old man was shot in an attempted carjacking in Stockton overnight. Just after 3 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the area of South Hunter Street and Hazelton Avenue, where they say the man told them a man was trying to take his victim when he was shot.
Solano Sheriff releases bodycam footage of shooting that left one man dead
The Solano County Sheriff has released body cam footage of a police shooting that left one man dead in June.
Man who barricaded himself in a Vacaville home has been taken into custody
VACAVILLE — A man who barricaded himself inside a home, alone in Vacaville, has been taken into custody.According to police, the SWAT team responded to a home on the 100 block of Jennifer Lane for a domestic violence investigation.There are no known injuries at this time.We will update this story with more details as they are released.
KCRA.com
Authorities investigate shots fired in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in Sacramento County on Friday. The reported shooting happened in a parking lot of the Calvine Crossings shopping center on Calvine Road near Highway 99 around 12 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There have been...
Fox40
Explosion blows doors off mailbox in Amador County
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A mailbox was blown open by an explosion in Amador County Saturday, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said that just before 4:30 p.m. it received multiple reports of an explosion and a fire at mailboxes near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road.
2 people in critical condition, dog dead after car crashes off Hwy. 50 near Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash Monday morning near Rancho Cordova. A car crashed off Highway 50 and hit several trees before coming to rest against a vacant building, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Both of the people in the car...
