Detroit's University District makes due amid power outage as 126K DTE customers remain in dark

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Related
Tens of thousands of Detroit residents, senior citizens, still without power
Over 53,000 DTE customers remain in the dark after Monday’s near hurricane-level winds brought more than 3,300 down power lines across Metro Detroit. Residents have now gone five days without power.
deadlinedetroit.com
Bunny Bunny Restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market Area Is Closing After 2 Years
The restaurant business, which never was easy, is even tougher these day with the impact of the pandemic. Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla, owners of Bunny Bunny, a small restaurant at 1454 Gratiot near Eastern Market, announces on social media that September will be their last full month. Oct. 3 is the actual closing date.
deadlinedetroit.com
Lawsuit: Black Woman Alleges White Metro Detroit Bank Workers Wouldn't Deposit Casino Jackpot Check
Lizzie Pugh, a Black Detroit public schools retiree, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that white employees at Fifth Third Bank in Livonia refused to cash and deposit her slot machine jackpot check. She won it during a church outing to the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant.
wdet.org
Detroit’s only city-run outdoor pool to close for season after Labor Day
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer in many ways. In Detroit it denotes the final weekend that the pool at Brennan Recreation Facility in Rouge Park is open. It’s the only outdoor pool run by the city of Detroit. Brennan Pool is one of seven pools...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Woman's murder caught on camera • Ohio dad fatally shoots daughters ex breaking in • Monday storm aftermath
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods man charged in murder of mom and her boyfriend • Labor Day lineups • Justice for Dymaris Jones
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day the holiday weekend. The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the riverfront in the Detroit. Both of the holiday weekend...
WUSA
Pass the Mic: Anthony Oakes on dangerous slides, AI influencers
The giant slide in Detroit that turned out to be pretty dangerous. It was a little TOO slippery and people were getting tossed around!
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating after decomposed body found in alley
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in an alley. Police are currently in the block of Colfax, near Warren and Tireman. Police initially received a call for a person down in the alley, and on arrival, they located a decomposed body. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dead, woman critically injured in roll-over crash along I-94 in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead after he was ejected during a roll-over crash and struck by another vehicle along I-94 in Detroit early Monday morning.According to Michigan State Police, witnesses saw a vehicle driving reckless down the westbound lanes of I-94 near Harper before it ran off the roadway and overturned. Witnesses also said that the male driver transferred children from his to another vehicle before taking off on foot.As troopers were responding to the scene, they found a pedestrian struck on the east bound lanes of I-94 near Gratiot. Further investigation showed the victim was the driver of the overturned vehicle. The driver who hit the man stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police.A female passenger inside the overturned vehicle was taken to an area hospital with a critical head injury. She has not been identified. The children involved in the crash have been located and were unharmed.No identities have been released.Michigan State Police is asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.
michiganchronicle.com
Dally In The Alley 2022: Detroit Festival In Midtown Cass Corridor Turns 45
Adriel Thornton, Dally in the Alley president, left, is looking forward to being back after the annual festival took a two-year hiatus. Welcome back, Dally In The Alley. The Midtown Cass Corridor annual street fair in Detroit is returning after a two-year hiatus and celebrating 45 years (with the 43rd event) after pausing due to COVID.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What inspectors found during follow-up safety inspection of Belle Isle giant slide
DETROIT – The Belle Isle giant slide made international headlines after riders were seen going airborne on the way down, but why was it allowed to open when it posed an apparent safety risk?. The viral videos of the giant slide, which is operated by the Michigan Department of...
deadlinedetroit.com
Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality
Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Decomposed body found in alley behind Detroit home
DETROIT – A decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alleyway behind a Detroit home. Police say a human body was discovered at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, in an alley on Colefax Avenue, between Tireman and Warren avenues. The body had apparently decomposed. Investigators weren’t immediately...
fox2detroit.com
Community mourns Detroit mother of 5 killed in random shooting
The 43-year-old mother of five was killed last weekend by a random shooter on Sunday while she waited at a bus stop in Detroit. Lari Brisco worked a second job at Ram’s Horn to make ends meet and feed her family.
fox2detroit.com
Facebook Marketplace Charger sale becomes carjacking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are issuing warnings about some Facebook Marketplace Sales because they can go very wrong - that’s what happened to a Detroit woman who tried to sell a Dodge Charger for $75,000. "That’s definitely a big no, no I would not suggest that," said Lt....
fox2detroit.com
Group remembers beloved Ram's Horn waitress killed in last Sunday's shooting spree
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lari Brisco, a mother of five, was one of the victims tragically killed in a random shooting spree last Sunday. She is remembered by her family and by a group she crossed paths with 8 years ago at the Southfield Rams Horn she worked at.
fox2detroit.com
Eastern Michigan University faculty union weighing strike against school after breakdown in negotiations
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Faculty at Eastern Michigan University are weighing a potential strike against the school after the union contract with the college expired last week. Members of the EMU-American Association of University Professors plans to convene Tuesday to decide on whether to authorize a strike after the...
fox2detroit.com
Driver in I-94 roll-over crash fatally struck on highway while fleeing scene
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on I-94 was killed after being struck by another vehicle early Monday morning in Detroit. State police came on the chaotic scene around 1:20 a.m. on I-94 near Harper after receiving reports of a rollover crash. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that a woman had suffered a severe head injury and had been taken to a local hospital.
24-year-old man fleeing from Detroit police shot by homeowner on her porch
A suspect running from police Thursday evening was shot after he stopped on a porch and the homeowner open fired. Detroit police said to FOX 2 that the incident started as a crash investigation the night of Sept. 1 when officers attempted to pull
fox2detroit.com
Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
Comments / 0