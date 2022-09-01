ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native heading to Congress, journeys home to the river

BETHEL, Alaska — Democrat Mary Peltola could not wait to get out on the Kuskokwim, the river she grew up on, south of the Yukon and upriver from the Bering Sea. She's pulled gillnets full of salmon from this river every summer since she was a child. Subsistence fishing and hunting is a way of life here, even for people with office jobs.
