Circle K offering up to 40 cents off per gallon: Here’s when

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fill ‘er up! Circle K gas stations will be offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel for three hours on one day only this week.

On Thursday, September 1, fuel will be available at the reduced price from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” said Nathan Woodland, Head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, in a Wednesday release.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel.

Circle K has over 3,600 locations across the U.S. The company says more than half carry Circle K-branded fuel. You can find your nearest location here.

According to the company, the discount may be lower in some states “in accordance with applicable laws.” The price you see at the pump between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time is the discounted price.

As long as you are in line for gas before 7 p.m., you will be able to receive the discount.

The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.84 as of Wednesday night, AAA reports.