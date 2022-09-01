Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:43.58. (1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 43.58) Estimated jackpot: $156,000. ¶ To win the grand...
Porterville Recorder
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
Comments / 0