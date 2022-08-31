ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

‘Not interested’: Instagram testing tools which would allow users to adjust their feeds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
 5 days ago

( KTLA ) – Instagram is testing ways to make the popular social media platform more user-friendly.

The developers of the app are trying new methods for giving users more control over what appears on their feed, by providing tools allowing them to flag the kinds of posts they don’t want to see.

“We prioritize posts we think you’re most likely to enjoy, but we understand that we may not always get it right,” wrote Meta, Instagram’s parent company, in an announcement this week.

The first tool lets users mark multiple posts on their Explore Page as “not interested,” which automatically removes the post. The second tool lets users stop seeing suggested content with certain words and phrases by adding those words to a list in their account settings.

The test also includes the option to “snooze” suggested posts for 30 days.

Teen found dead in Caryville identified

“Whether you’re seeing something that’s not relevant, or have moved on from something you used to like, you can use this feature to stop seeing content that’s not interesting to you,” announced Meta.

The change comes after some users expressed frustrations over updates that, they say, make the platform too similar to TikTok. Big names like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had recently slammed Instagram for trying to mimic its competitor by favoring its reels feature over photographs.

