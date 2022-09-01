ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

A&M's effort against Sam Houston sends mixed signals

A&M’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston left some fans worried, while others are hopeful. A&M didn’t look like a College Football Playoff contender, but if you want to take the positive approach, it did enough good things to possibly get there. • Haynes King threw for 364 yards...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
A&M women's golf team finishes second to Stanford

The 11th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team opened the fall season with a second-place finish at the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach. A&M shot 358-364-359=1,081 (1-over). Stanford won at 358-355-355=1,068 (12-under). Oklahoma State was third at 1,096 followed by Mississippi State 1,104; Arkansas 1,108; Texas Tech 1,113; Oklahoma 1,138;...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
No. 18 Texas A&M soccer team battles Ohio State to 0-0 tie

The 18th-ranked Texas A&M soccer team battled Ohio State to a 0-0 tie on Sunday afternoon at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadiums. A&M (4-0-2) held Ohio State (3-1-1) to four shots on goal. It was A&M’s fifth shutout in six games with defense from Carolyn Calzada, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Nine Aggies inducted into school’s Hall of Fame

Texas A&M inducted nine into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night at the 44th annual Burgess Banquet at the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field. The inductees included Triin Aljand ’09 (women’s swimming and diving), Gary Blair (women’s basketball), Mike Evans ’14 (football), Luke Joeckel ’14 (football), Bernard King ’03 (men’s basketball), Johnny Manziel ’14 (football), Chuck McGuire ’64 (baseball), Matt Rose ’04 (men’s swimming and diving) and Mike Scanlin ’86 (baseball).
COLLEGE STATION, TX

