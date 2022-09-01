Read full article on original website
No. 6 Texas A&M football team sputters through 31-0 win over Sam Houston State
A perfectly-placed dart from Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King whizzed between two defenders and hit senior wide receiver Ainias Smith in stride. A 40-yard gallop later and the sixth-ranked Aggies were up 17-0 on Sam Houston State, demonstrating how smoothly their new-found explosive offense can run. But defensive twists and...
A&M's effort against Sam Houston sends mixed signals
A&M’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston left some fans worried, while others are hopeful. A&M didn’t look like a College Football Playoff contender, but if you want to take the positive approach, it did enough good things to possibly get there. • Haynes King threw for 364 yards...
A&M women's golf team finishes second to Stanford
The 11th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team opened the fall season with a second-place finish at the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach. A&M shot 358-364-359=1,081 (1-over). Stanford won at 358-355-355=1,068 (12-under). Oklahoma State was third at 1,096 followed by Mississippi State 1,104; Arkansas 1,108; Texas Tech 1,113; Oklahoma 1,138;...
No. 18 Texas A&M soccer team battles Ohio State to 0-0 tie
The 18th-ranked Texas A&M soccer team battled Ohio State to a 0-0 tie on Sunday afternoon at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadiums. A&M (4-0-2) held Ohio State (3-1-1) to four shots on goal. It was A&M’s fifth shutout in six games with defense from Carolyn Calzada, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith.
Cessna's grades: Texas A&M defense shines on Sam Houston State report card
OFFENSE: B- What went right: Texas A&M had touchdown passes of 63 and 66 yards — the Aggies completed only one of more than 60 yards last season. A&M threw for 387 yards overall on 23-of-35 passing, allowing no sacks. What went wrong: Other than its first touchdown drive...
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's win over Sam Houston State
It took some time for sixth-ranked Texas A&M to settle into the game, but the Aggies notched their first victory of the season on a rainy Saturday at Kyle Field, topping Sam Houston State 31-0. Here are three quick takes from the game. 1. Inconsistent King. Quarterback Haynes King earned...
Nine Aggies inducted into school’s Hall of Fame
Texas A&M inducted nine into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night at the 44th annual Burgess Banquet at the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field. The inductees included Triin Aljand ’09 (women’s swimming and diving), Gary Blair (women’s basketball), Mike Evans ’14 (football), Luke Joeckel ’14 (football), Bernard King ’03 (men’s basketball), Johnny Manziel ’14 (football), Chuck McGuire ’64 (baseball), Matt Rose ’04 (men’s swimming and diving) and Mike Scanlin ’86 (baseball).
Jennie Park leads No. 11 Aggie women's golf team into first-place tie at Carmel Cup
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Texas A&M’s Jennie Park shot a 6-under 66 to lead the field by two strokes and power the Aggie women’s golf team to a 2-under 358, good for a first-place tie after the first round of the Carmel Cup on Friday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
