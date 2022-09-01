Read full article on original website
WOWT
Teenage female injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. According to Omaha Police, officers went to the area of 29th and S Street Monday at 2 p.m. When they arrived they found a teenage female with a gunshot wound. She was sent to UNMC with what police described as a non-life threatening injury.
Update: Red Oak Police arrest Nebraska man on multiple Harassment charges
(Red Oak) An Omaha man was arrested twice during the holiday weekend by the Red Oak Police Department. 39-year-old David Allan Minard, was originally taken into custody at 8:35 p.m. Sunday at 201 E Maple Street. Minard was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and was being held on $300 bond.
WOWT
Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln event aims to free a man spending life in prison after someone else confessed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Everyone is invited to a letter writing drive in Lincoln on Monday. It’s aimed at freeing a man who’s been locked up for more than 20 years, even though someone else confessed to the deadly shooting that landed him at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
1011now.com
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
WOWT
1 injured in Omaha shooting, police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a North Omaha shooting overnight. Omaha Police say one person was shot in the back near 30th and Parker Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The 22-year-old victim then drove to north 39th and Burdette Street where they were then taken to...
WOWT
One person shot near 30th and Parker in Omaha
A little chill in the air early this morning, but it will be a fantastic afternoon with plenty of sun, low humidity, and light winds. Highs top out in the low 80s for the Omaha metro. Feeling great this evening. Updated: 23 hours ago. Very comfortable this evening with clear...
WOWT
1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting. Around 3 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 52nd and Boyd Street for a shooting. Omaha Police arrived and found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. with a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was sent to UNMC and...
Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
1011now.com
LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person early Monday morning. LPD said they were called to the McDonald’s just after 3:30 a.m. on 48th Street, between R and Vine, on a report of someone who had been shot. Officers arrived...
ktvo.com
Iowa man arrested after officer-involved shooting in northeast Missouri
NEAR PARIS, Missouri — A western Iowa man is in custody following an officer involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. The shooting was reported just after 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in custody. According to Omaha Police, Saturday around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to a home near 78th and Mary Street for a man threatening to shoot himself. Officers got to the area around 7:39 a.m. and saw...
doniphanherald.com
The history at the end of the tunnel in Omaha
On 50th Street between Grover and F Streets is a tunnel. A time tunnel, if you will, that takes us back to the horse and buggy, the Iron Horse, the “Awful Tunnel” and its shoofly detour. All run through the story of the Union Pacific Railroad’s Lane Cutoff,...
WOWT
Deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes $15,000 in damage, cause under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters took down a house fire in Omaha Monday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 17th and Clark Street at 12:58 p.m. Monday. Crews said they could see smoke when they arrived and declared the scene a working fire.
iheart.com
Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman
An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
KETV.com
Body camera images released by Omaha police show timeline of deadly shooting by an officer
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police released body camera images Friday from the officers involved in a deadly shooting this week. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex near 100th and R Plaza in southwest Omaha. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were helping serve a...
WOWT
Omaha car theft victim deals with repair costs after vehicle is returned
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The rash of car thefts, specifically Kia’s and Hyundai’s in the metro, seems to be slowing. This is after a TikTok challenge spawned a nation full of car thieves. Normally Omaha Police see around 20-30 Kia’s and Hyundai’s stolen here per month. In July,...
WOWT
Omaha area families take part in Rally for Life 5K to remember loved ones
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of people enjoyed the fresh air at Werner Park for this year’s Rally for Life 5K walk and run. It stresses the importance of organ donation. According to ‘Live on Nebraska,’ 100,000 Americans are still waiting to receive a transplant. Becky Vanwinkle...
klkntv.com
Omaha man accused of selling meth in Lincoln is convicted
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Omaha man has been found guilty of selling methamphetamine. A federal jury convicted Kenneth W. Blair III of one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute and one count of distribution of 500 grams or more of meth. The investigation began in...
