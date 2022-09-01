ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Teenage female injured in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. According to Omaha Police, officers went to the area of 29th and S Street Monday at 2 p.m. When they arrived they found a teenage female with a gunshot wound. She was sent to UNMC with what police described as a non-life threatening injury.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
CASS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

1 injured in Omaha shooting, police investigating

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a North Omaha shooting overnight. Omaha Police say one person was shot in the back near 30th and Parker Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The 22-year-old victim then drove to north 39th and Burdette Street where they were then taken to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One person shot near 30th and Parker in Omaha

A little chill in the air early this morning, but it will be a fantastic afternoon with plenty of sun, low humidity, and light winds. Highs top out in the low 80s for the Omaha metro. Feeling great this evening. Updated: 23 hours ago. Very comfortable this evening with clear...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting. Around 3 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 52nd and Boyd Street for a shooting. Omaha Police arrived and found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. with a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was sent to UNMC and...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person early Monday morning. LPD said they were called to the McDonald’s just after 3:30 a.m. on 48th Street, between R and Vine, on a report of someone who had been shot. Officers arrived...
LINCOLN, NE
ktvo.com

Iowa man arrested after officer-involved shooting in northeast Missouri

NEAR PARIS, Missouri — A western Iowa man is in custody following an officer involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. The shooting was reported just after 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control...
PARIS, MO
doniphanherald.com

The history at the end of the tunnel in Omaha

On 50th Street between Grover and F Streets is a tunnel. A time tunnel, if you will, that takes us back to the horse and buggy, the Iron Horse, the “Awful Tunnel” and its shoofly detour. All run through the story of the Union Pacific Railroad’s Lane Cutoff,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes $15,000 in damage, cause under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters took down a house fire in Omaha Monday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 17th and Clark Street at 12:58 p.m. Monday. Crews said they could see smoke when they arrived and declared the scene a working fire.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman

An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha man accused of selling meth in Lincoln is convicted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Omaha man has been found guilty of selling methamphetamine. A federal jury convicted Kenneth W. Blair III of one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute and one count of distribution of 500 grams or more of meth. The investigation began in...
LINCOLN, NE

