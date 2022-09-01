Read full article on original website
MSI Titan GT77 12UHS 4K: Hot rod with RTX 3080 Ti delivers top performance
Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Windows. With the Titan GT77, MSI is offering one of the most powerful desktop replacements right now. It is designed for usage scenarios that require intense computing power and a huge amount of RAM, such as video editing, rendering and gaming. At the time of our review, the GT77 with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti can be had for around 3,900 Euro (US$3,999). The top-spec model that we tested will set you back around 5,600 Euro (US$5,980).
Vivo X80 Pro - Strong smartphone with few weaknesses
Vivo aims to redefine videography with its smartphone. Judging by the spec sheet alone, it meets the basic requirements well enough. Ultra HD video up to 60 frames per second and 8k at 30 FPS, supplemented by powerful image stabilization. Vivo also hopes to provide the cinema experience out of the box with the Zeiss Cinematic mode.
Schenker XMG Neo 17 M22 in review: High performance gaming laptop with a mechanical Cherry MX keyboard
AMD Gaming Geforce Radeon Ryzen (Zen) Windows Review Snippet. The Schenker XMG Neo 17 is a 17-inch gaming laptop with a low weight that falls significantly below 3 kg (~6.61 lbs). Despite this, Schenker uses high-quality materials resulting in a good rigidity of both the base unit and the lid.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X multi-core Cinebench R23 performance seemingly much better than previously rumored without needing 360 mm AIO cooling
A few days ago, we reported that the Ryzen 9 7950X scored 2,205 and 29,649 points in the single-core and multi-core Cinebench R23 runs. This single-threaded Cinebench R23 performance of the AMD chip was almost identical to the Core i9-13900K while the multi-threaded benchmark result fell quite short of the Intel Raptor Lake part which scored 35,693 when power limited to 250 W and 40,616 points without any power limitations.
Intel Raptor Lake price target was reportedly 5-30% more than Alder Lake but Ryzen 7000's pricing allegedly threw a wrench in the works
Hardware leaker Tom from the Moore’s Law is Dead YouTube channel is at it again with new information regarding Intel Raptor Lake’s pricing and performance. Discussing the performance of the Core i9-13900K, one of leaker’s sources mentioned that the Core i9-13900K vs Ryzen 9 7950X “will effectively be a tie”. Tom has suggested in the past that Raptor Lake vs Zen 4 will be much closer than people think, so this newest rumor is not surprising.
The Lenovo Yoga 7 14 confirms AMD's advantage in the mobile segment
AMD Convertible / 2-in-1 Laptop Review Snippet Touchscreen Windows. The new Yoga 7 14 is Lenovo's current 14-inch convertible in the upper mid-range segment. Priced at 1499 Euros (or 1349 Euros for students), it is around 500 Euros cheaper than the flagship convertible Yoga 9i, which left a very good impression during our review. Customers can choose between the Yoga 7 14 with the Intel Core i7-1260P and the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U. The price and the specs are identical (2.8K OLED, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), but AMD users do not get Thunderbolt support. However, one of the two USB-C ports supports USB 4 (40 Gbps), so there should not be many limitations in practice.
Rumor | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Sony IMX989 will team up to form the Android flagship smartphone combo to beat in 2023
According to the eminent leaker Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone with the Sony IMX989 as a main image sensor ready to go. Given the latest rumors, this device might launch as the "13 Ultra", the top-end SKU of its upcoming flagship series. However, it may not have this unique combination of putative specs to itself for very long.
The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 is pretty much a budget Alienware x14
Dell has recently started shipping its Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 laptop as a higher-performance alternative to the standard U-series-powered Inspiron 14 7420. It carries powerful internals for a 14-inch screen size including the 12th gen Core i7-12700H CPU and GeForce RTX 3050 GPU alongside a high resolution 2240 x 1400 IPS display. The system retails for $1150 USD when configured like our review unit here. However, many of these same configurable options can also be found on the much more expensive 2022 Alienware x14.
IFA 2022 | MSI showcases slim fanless mini PC with Intel Alder Lake-P ULV CPUs
Alder Lake Desktop Intel Internet of Things (IoT) Mini PC MSI. MSI presented its latest industrial mini PCs at this year’s IFA expo in Berlin, and among the models that stood out was the MS-C902 slim fanless box designed for signage, kiosks, automation and AIoT edge computing. Even though...
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra promotional video leaks with clues to 125 W charging, 200 MP camera capabilities and other flagship features
Last month, Motorola unveiled the Moto X30 Pro in China, a smartphone that the company had been teasing for a while in the country. While Motorola has teased the device's global release for September 8, it has long been assumed that it would launch outside China as the Edge 30 Ultra. For context, the company already sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro; the Edge 30 Neo is expected to launch soon too.
Noteworthy Galaxy S23 Ultra concept video and renderings show Samsung's flat-screened flagship in opulent beige
There has been a lot of talk lately about how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may look, with many believing it will just be a slight design update from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. One noted leaker has been busy telling everyone that Samsung has made the screen flatter by squaring off the corners and edges, which has concerned some fans who like the S22 Ultra for its curvy looks. However, Technizo Concept has come up with concept renderings of how the Galaxy S23 Ultra may look with its flattened display – and it’s actually quite striking.
Apple Watch Pro is tipped to launch with a flat screen and a super-sized top-end SKU
Apple is now believed to unleash an inaugural Pro version of its Watch alongside the iPhone 14 series that could be as durable as it is expensive. Now, not more than 48 hours from its potential reveal, leakers claims to have uncovered what might be the most compelling evidence of its existence yet.
Epson EpiqVision EH-LS800 super-ultra-short-throw projector launches for 150-in image
Epson has unveiled a new home cinema projector, the EpiqVision EH-LS800. The company defines the gadget as “super-ultra-short-throw”, with a 0.16:1 throw ratio, allowing you to place it as little as 285 mm (~11.2-in) away from the wall for a 150-in (~3.81 m) wide image. Alternatively, you can place the projector 230 mm (~9.1-in) from the wall for an 80-in (~2.03 m) picture. The 4K PRO-UHD projector has a peak brightness of 4,000 lms and a contrast ratio of 2,500,000:1.
Vivo X Fold Plus: Details of Vivo's Galaxy Z Fold4 rival leak ahead of launch
Vivo looks set to bring another foldable phone to the market. The company launched the Vivo X Fold earlier in the year and is geared to refresh it shortly with the Vivo X Fold S, with details of the foldable now leaking ahead of release. According to Digital Chat Station,...
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 9 5G and Surface Studio 3 all touted for bumper autumn hardware event
Roland Quandt and WinFuture have provided more details about the scale of Microsoft's next hardware launch event, currently thought to be scheduled for early autumn. To recap, Zac Bowden, Senior Editor at Windows Central, alleged last month that a next-generation Surface Pro would succeed the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Pro X. Incidentally, Bowden has subsequently teased that Microsoft also plans to launch a Surface Studio 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 teardown reveals significant internal differences compared to its predecessor
JerryRigEverything has now disassembled the Galaxy Z Fold4, having put the device through a durability test last week. While Samsung's latest foldable smartphone survived the YouTuber's durability test, JerryRigEverything destroyed most of his Galaxy Z Fold4 while attempting to disassemble it. As the video below shows, Samsung makes it improbable to remove either of the device's displays without specialist tools.
DJI Mavic 3 Classic to launch with a few features short of the Mavic 3 to cut costs
A few days ago, @DealsDrone outlined the Mavic 3 Classic, a drone that we discussed in relation to the DJI Mini 3. Subsequently, the leaker has shared two more Mavic 3 Classic-related images, potentially of a production unit. Reposted on Twitter from WeChat, the images highlight a major change from the Mavic 3, underlining that the Mavic 3 Classic will be a cheaper alternative to DJI's flagship consumer drone.
Leaked Google Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video shows off the flagship in the flesh ahead of its debut
While Google already previewed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May, the upcoming flagships have yet to surface in the flesh. That has changed, though, as the Pixel 7 Pro has now made its first live appearance—in the form of an unboxing video shared online. The...
Apple AirPods Pro 2 to join the iPhone 14 series at this week's launch event
Mark Gurman has released his latest Power On newsletter, in which he discusses all things iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Pro. Both due for release on September 7 at Apple's 'Far Out' launch event, Gurman believes that a next-generation pair of AirPods Pro earbuds could be joining them. While the AirPods Pro 2 have been rumoured for a while at this point, it makes sense for Apple to replace the AirPods Pro, which is fast approaching its third birthday.
OPPO will start shipping smartphones without chargers in their boxes from 2023
OPPO has launched the Reno8 and 8 Pro for the European market, thereby briinging their AMOLED displays and lesser-spotted Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 8100-MAX (complete with a series-first MariSilicon X co-processor) respectively. They start at €599.90 (~US$597) or €799.90 (~US$797) for 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage base models. Accordingly,...
