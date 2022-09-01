Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea Flea Market showcases local businesses
(ABC 6 News) – The fourth annual flea market in Albert lea began Saturday for its labor day weekend-long event, showcasing treasures and local, small businesses. Starting a business the last few years has been tough and a lot of people have resorted to selling online, like Drew Sorenson.
Fillmore County Journal
Chatfield welcomes Carly Mae’s Bakery and Cafe
After being bakery-less since 2005, Chatfield residents are thrilled to welcome their new bakery, Carly Mae’s! Local residents and sisters Jerralyn Dieter and Jalyssa Houdek used their middle names to create the name of their new business. Tantalizing items in the display case on a recent Thursday included ham...
KAAL-TV
Hormel announces free Austin concert featuring two past American Idol winners
(ABC 6 New) – Hormel Foods announced it will host a free outdoor concert in downtown Austin that will be headlined by two past American Idol winners. The company announced it will be celebrating, The Power of Food, People and Purpose, with a concert being held on Main Street, near the world-famous SPAM Museum on Friday, September 16 from 6-9:30 p.m.
Rochester Woman Loses Thousands of Dollars to Phone Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- For the second day in a row the Rochester Police Department is reporting a scam that cost its victim thousands of dollars. A police spokesman says an 82-year-old Rochester woman told officers she received a message on her phone that indicated the device may have been hacked and that she was at risk of a financial loss. The woman then spoke with a scammer who posed as an Amazon customer service representative.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fillmore County Journal
One Moment, Please… Scam alerts
Did you see the story reported in the August 16, 2022, issue of the Post-Bulletin about a 65-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man in Rochester, Minn., who wired more than $300,000 of their life savings in an online fraud case? The police reported that the woman called a phone number that she thought was Microsoft, because their computer had locked up. Following that phone call, a person pretending to be with the U.S. Marshal’s office called her and told her that her savings account was breached and her money was at risk. The woman made four wire transfers totaling $303,000 of her life savings.
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
KIMT
Rochester Art Center opens new interactive exhibit, "Walk Back To Your Body"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday a new exhibit comes to Rochester Art Center, “Walk Back To Your Body." The exhibition features three installations throughout the building that ask the question "What is our relationship with our body?" Four artists collaborated with different fields of researchers at the University of Minnesota....
KAAL-TV
SUV Flips upside down in SE Rochester
(ABC 6 News) A Sunday afternoon crash ended with an SUV upside down in a Rochester neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 P.M. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street Southeast. Joel Whittaker said he was visiting family when the accident happened. “It was that nasty sound when two...
Swelling deer herds are eating the profits of some Minnesota farmers: "It's a big problem"
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention."The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."Over knee high by the Fourth of July...
Minnesota’s ‘Best Burgers’ Are Only an Hour From Rochester
TripAdvisor is out with its list of the Best Burgers in all 50 states, and the Best Burger here in Minnesota is just a quick drive from Rochester. There are a LOT of places that serve hamburgers, not only here in Rochester but across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But to win the coveted title of Best Burgers in the entire state of Minnesota, I'm guessing you've gotta have REALLY good burgers.
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
Minnesota’s Most Charming Small Town is Just a Short Drive from Rochester
There are plenty of quaint small towns around southeast Minnesota. Lanesboro specifically gets shouted out quite a bit for being the best small town for this and that in the entire state. Surprisingly, though, they were not named the most charming small town in Minnesota. This is according to a...
visitwinona.com
Rainbow Routes: 10 Fall Color Drives in Minnesota
Fall is coming and so are the changing colors. That also means road trip time! Explore Minnesota listed 10 Fall color drives in the state and the Great River Road Scenic Byway was included. Highway 61 runs along the Mississippi River and is hugged by wooded bluffs that turn to hues of red, russet and gold and is dotted with “charming river towns” along the way. Several scenic overlooks give a viewpoint from atop bluffs. The Garvin Heights Overlook in Winona looks over the “island city” of Winona and the surrounding river valley and the Great River Bluffs State Park has a stunning view of the Mississippi River from its Park overlook.
Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
KIMT
Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
Unusual 911 Call Leads to Guilty Pleas From Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has admitted to a first-degree drug charge involving methamphetamine and LSD discovered as a result of an unusual 911 call. 50-year-old David Gorham was arrested in December 2020 after Rochester police responded to a 911 call during which a dispatcher heard a conversation that included a reference to pointing a gun at a woman. The person who called 911 did not speak but kept the phone connection open while the police tracked the phone. It was located outside a Rochester motel, where police found two adult men and two adult women inside a vehicle.
dodgecountyindependent.com
A day when Dodge County captured the nation’s attention
KAREN JORGENSEN & WAYNE HENDRICKSON — For one day 70 years ago, in the late summer of early September in 1952 the eyes of the nation were all fixated on an alfalfa field in Dodge County. It was Sept. 6, 1952, the day that not one, but two, presidential...
We Now Know Why A Celebrity Couple Was Visiting Rochester
Rochester, Minnesota has been a hotspot for celebrity sightings and celebrity news lately. And now we know why a celebrity couple, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, were walking around the downtown area in early August. Here's Why Celebrity Couple, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Were in Rochester, Minnesota. I'm pretty...
