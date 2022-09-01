Read full article on original website
Serena Williams comes under fire from tennis legend Margaret Court, who said Williams has never admired her
Court, 80, holds the all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles with 24 – one more than Williams.
President Biden Congratulates Serena Williams on Last Match: 'A Champion of All Time'
President Joe Biden congratulated Serena Williams Saturday on her long and successful career after she lost Friday in the third round at the U.S. Open to Ajla Tomljanović, 7-6, (4) 6-7, 6-1. Williams announced earlier in August that she was planning to retire after this season. She ends her...
US Open Tennis 2022: Rafael Nadal Loss, Iga Swiatek Win Highlight Monday's Results
Despite Serena Williams and men's No. 1 Daniil Medvedev being eliminated in the first week of the 2022 U.S. Open, there was no shortage of star power on Monday. Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek, all-time great Rafael Nadal and Americans Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula were among the notable players who took the court in the fourth round of the men's and women's singles draws.
US Open Tennis 2022 Results: Coco Gauff, Nick Kyrgios Advance to Quarterfinals
Coco Gauff looked to extend what's already her deepest run at the U.S. Open when she faced off with Shuai Zhang on Sunday. A win puts Gauff into her third career Grand Slam quarterfinal, with the first two both coming at the French Open. Elsewhere in the singles draws, men's...
Rafael Nadal Upset by Frances Tiafoe in Round of 16 at 2022 US Open
Frances Tiafoe advanced to his first U.S. Open quarterfinal following a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 upset of No. 2 Rafael Nadal on Monday. With the result, Tiafoe joined select company as he comprehensively dispatched the future Hall of Famer:. He had 49 winners to 33 for Nadal and hit 18...
Frances Tiafoe: 'I Went Crazy' After LeBron James Tweeted at Me Following Nadal Win
Frances Tiafoe had quite the Monday. First, he defeated all-time great Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the 2022 U.S. Open in a thrilling four-set showdown. Then, he got a tweet from the King himself, LeBron James:. "I was losing it in the locker room about his tweet," Tiafoe...
Margaret Court Says Serena Williams Doesn't Admire Her and Media Doesn't Honor Her
Tennis legend Margaret Court lamented what she considers a lack of reverence she receives around the sport, including from fellow legend Serena Williams. Court told the Telegraph's Oliver Brown she has "admired [Williams] as a player" but added, "I don’t think she has ever admired me." The 80-year-old also...
