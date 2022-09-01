ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

US Open Tennis 2022: Rafael Nadal Loss, Iga Swiatek Win Highlight Monday's Results

Despite Serena Williams and men's No. 1 Daniil Medvedev being eliminated in the first week of the 2022 U.S. Open, there was no shortage of star power on Monday. Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek, all-time great Rafael Nadal and Americans Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula were among the notable players who took the court in the fourth round of the men's and women's singles draws.
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Andy Murray
Rafael Nadal Upset by Frances Tiafoe in Round of 16 at 2022 US Open

Frances Tiafoe advanced to his first U.S. Open quarterfinal following a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 upset of No. 2 Rafael Nadal on Monday. With the result, Tiafoe joined select company as he comprehensively dispatched the future Hall of Famer:. He had 49 winners to 33 for Nadal and hit 18...
