Big-Name MLB Players Teams Should Leave Behind After 2022

There are times when it hurts to say goodbye, yet Major League Baseball teams should know that there are also times when it's nonetheless preferable to saying hello again. With this in mind, let's have some hard discussions about big-name veterans teams should be looking to move on from after the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Gary Sanchez Explains Being Nearly Hit in Head by Gilberto Celestino's Practice Swing

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez avoided a potential disaster during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. As White Sox pitcher Kendall Graveman was warming up during the top of the eighth inning, Sanchez was heading back to the dugout to look at the scouting report when Gilberto Celestino took a full swing in the on-deck circle that nearly hit his teammate in the face.
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi to Undergo Surgery on Broken Wrist Injury

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday that outfielder Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after breaking the hook of his wrist's hamate bone. The Yankees had placed Benintendi on the 10-day injured list Saturday after the outfielder left Friday's game with the injury. Benintendi does not believe that the injury will end his season:
Giants Rumors: NYG 'Really Like What They've Gotten' from Kayvon Thibodeaux Off Field

Despite question marks about Kayvon Thibodeaux heading into the draft, the New York Giants are reportedly happy they selected him with the fifth overall pick. "The Giants really like what they've gotten from an off-field standpoint from No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote. Bleacher Report's...
Free-Agent Contracts Bears Must Pursue After Preseason

Matt Eberflus has completed his first training camp as the Chicago Bears' head coach, and he's been on the sideline for a trio of preseason games. Now, it's almost time for him to lead the team into a regular-season contest for the first time. The Bears are set to open...
