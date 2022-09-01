Read full article on original website
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Florida
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media for his second game-week press conference of the season on Monday. From addressing the Chris Rodriguez situation, to changes on the offensive line and preparing for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, here is everything the 10th-year ...
Florida long snapper Marco Ortiz exits vs. Utah, current status unclear
Florida long snapper Marco Ortiz suffered an injury in Florida's 29-26 victory Saturday against No. 7-ranked Utah, although head coach Billy Napier opted not to disclose details of Ortiz's current status during Monday's press conference. Ortiz left the game against the Utes after a tackle and did not return, with...
Florida football: RB Montrell Johnson Jr. explains how QB Anthony Richardson effects the run game
The Florida Gators pulled off an upset in Week 1, knocking off No. 7 ranked Utah at home by a score of 29-26. Quarterback Anthony Richardson was dominant in the win for the Gators, rushing for 106 yards and three touchdowns. After the game, Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. explained Richardson’s effect on the run game.
'I'm glad he came back to me': Given second chance, Johnson makes amends for early fumble
Sophomore running back Montrell Johnson's first rush at Florida was nothing short of disastrous. The Gators, marching down the field on the opening drive of the game, were nearing the Utah red zone with a fresh set of downs. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson handed the ball off at the 32-yard line to Johnson, who bulldozed over one Utah defender at the line of scrimmage before the biggest error of his day occurred.
Gator Country
Collins “excited to play in front of 90,000” Gators’ fans in the Swamp
The Florida Gators hosted most of their commits on campus on Saturday night as they were treated to a great game and a win over Utah in the Swamp. Defensive line commit Kelby Collins (6-5, 280, Gardendale, AL. High) is one of the prize commits of the class and he’s ready to experience the Swamp as a player next year.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida breaks record for largest crowd in season opener
The Florida Gators did not disappoint in the season opener with a 29-26 win over the No. 7-ranked Utah Utes. And there were plenty of eyes on it, as Florida set a new attendance record with 90,799 fans in the stands, the largest opening crowd in school history. One of...
Brian Kelly after FSU defeated LSU in New Orleans: “They played better football, quite frankly.”
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Florida State defeated LSU, 24-23, in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday evening. After the Seminoles defeated the Tigers, improving to 2-0 on the season, new LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke about the loss for his squad in his debut for the Bayou Bengals:
LSU football: Brian Kelly shoulders blame, targets specific issues after Florida State loss
LSU football coach Brian Kelly shouldered the blame following Sunday night's 24-23 loss to Florida State to open the season, pinpointing mistakes and targeting specific issues as a coaching staff for the Tigers' widespread failures prior to a late rally. LSU scored a touchdown on the final play of the game to potentially send the contest into overtime, but the PAT was blocked, yet another miscue on special teams for the Tigers.
1 DAY LEFT: 75% Off Annual Membership at Noles247
Richardson shines, Burney seals Florida's win vs No. 7 Utah
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Standing in the tunnel and waiting to run into the raucous Swamp for the first time, Florida coach Billy Napier turned to an assistant and summed up the moment. “Can you believe they pay us to do this?" he said. It seemed like...
Florida's defense repeatedly comes up with critical stops in win over Utah
The post-game statistics didn’t paint a proper picture of what had just occurred. Utah committed fewer costly penalties, just three to Florida’s seven, and the Utes’ offense managed more first downs than UF’s attack in the opposition’s first trip in program history to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Factor in that the Gators’ offense had put the ball on the ground repeatedly, and it didn’t read quite like a recipe for success.
5-star QB DJ Lagway sets return visit to Florida
Shyheim Brown never looked back on his blocked PAT
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Shyheim Brown didn't have to look back to know that Florida State just beat LSU. He got his hand on a good chunk of LSU's extra-point-attempt right after the Tigers drove the field to cut FSU's lead to 24-23 with no time remaining. The assumption was that he got enough of it to successfully block the PAT, but he didn't know for sure until teammates started jumping all over him.
Gator Country
Kearney has a great experience in the Swamp on Saturday night
The Florida Gators hosted several prospects committed to other schools on Saturday as they were able to watch the Gators knock off Utah. Florida State offensive line commit Roderick Kearney (6-4, 300, Orange Park, FL. High) was on campus and enjoyed the atmosphere in the Swamp. “I had a great...
Preps to Pros: Week 1 Winner: Should we believe in Florida State?
247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down Florida State's win over LSU and what is next for the Seminoles.
letsbeardown.com
VIDEO: FLORIDA QB WITH ONE OF THE BEST ESCAPE PLAY YOU WILL EVER SEE
College football is definitely back and it feels so good to be able to sit back pon the couch and watch hours of nonstop football. With that being said, we were blessed with a few amazing games and multiple highlight plays including this crazy escape from Florida QB Anthony Richardson. This was insane!
247Sports
What Coach Whittingham had to say at weekly press conference
Following their season opening loss to the Florida Gators, head football coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media in his weekly press conference Monday. Here is what coach Whittingham had to share about the game, what they learned, and the week ahead. Opening statement... "Tough, physical game down in Gainesville,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Utah star sharply downplays The Swamp following loss to Florida
The No. 7 Utah Utes lost a heartbreaker in The Swamp to the Florida Gators 29-26 Saturday night. It was the largest opening crowd in Florida football history with 90,799 fans in attendance. Anthony Richardson put on a show for the Gators, combining for 274 yards and rushing for 3...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Les Miles trends on Twitter during LSU's stunning loss to Florida State
Les Miles won a national championship during his time as LSU’s head coach, following in the footsteps of Nick Saban, who also won a title with the Tigers. Following Miles, coach Ed Orgeron also led the LSU squad to the promised land, claiming a championship back in 2019. Now,...
247Sports
