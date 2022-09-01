ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm glad he came back to me': Given second chance, Johnson makes amends for early fumble

Sophomore running back Montrell Johnson's first rush at Florida was nothing short of disastrous. The Gators, marching down the field on the opening drive of the game, were nearing the Utah red zone with a fresh set of downs. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson handed the ball off at the 32-yard line to Johnson, who bulldozed over one Utah defender at the line of scrimmage before the biggest error of his day occurred.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida breaks record for largest crowd in season opener

The Florida Gators did not disappoint in the season opener with a 29-26 win over the No. 7-ranked Utah Utes. And there were plenty of eyes on it, as Florida set a new attendance record with 90,799 fans in the stands, the largest opening crowd in school history. One of...
LSU football: Brian Kelly shoulders blame, targets specific issues after Florida State loss

LSU football coach Brian Kelly shouldered the blame following Sunday night's 24-23 loss to Florida State to open the season, pinpointing mistakes and targeting specific issues as a coaching staff for the Tigers' widespread failures prior to a late rally. LSU scored a touchdown on the final play of the game to potentially send the contest into overtime, but the PAT was blocked, yet another miscue on special teams for the Tigers.
Florida's defense repeatedly comes up with critical stops in win over Utah

The post-game statistics didn’t paint a proper picture of what had just occurred. Utah committed fewer costly penalties, just three to Florida’s seven, and the Utes’ offense managed more first downs than UF’s attack in the opposition’s first trip in program history to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Factor in that the Gators’ offense had put the ball on the ground repeatedly, and it didn’t read quite like a recipe for success.
Shyheim Brown never looked back on his blocked PAT

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Shyheim Brown didn't have to look back to know that Florida State just beat LSU. He got his hand on a good chunk of LSU's extra-point-attempt right after the Tigers drove the field to cut FSU's lead to 24-23 with no time remaining. The assumption was that he got enough of it to successfully block the PAT, but he didn't know for sure until teammates started jumping all over him.
Kearney has a great experience in the Swamp on Saturday night

The Florida Gators hosted several prospects committed to other schools on Saturday as they were able to watch the Gators knock off Utah. Florida State offensive line commit Roderick Kearney (6-4, 300, Orange Park, FL. High) was on campus and enjoyed the atmosphere in the Swamp. “I had a great...
VIDEO: FLORIDA QB WITH ONE OF THE BEST ESCAPE PLAY YOU WILL EVER SEE

College football is definitely back and it feels so good to be able to sit back pon the couch and watch hours of nonstop football. With that being said, we were blessed with a few amazing games and multiple highlight plays including this crazy escape from Florida QB Anthony Richardson. This was insane!
What Coach Whittingham had to say at weekly press conference

Following their season opening loss to the Florida Gators, head football coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media in his weekly press conference Monday. Here is what coach Whittingham had to share about the game, what they learned, and the week ahead. Opening statement... "Tough, physical game down in Gainesville,...
