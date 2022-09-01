NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Shyheim Brown didn't have to look back to know that Florida State just beat LSU. He got his hand on a good chunk of LSU's extra-point-attempt right after the Tigers drove the field to cut FSU's lead to 24-23 with no time remaining. The assumption was that he got enough of it to successfully block the PAT, but he didn't know for sure until teammates started jumping all over him.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO