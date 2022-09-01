ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Big-Name MLB Players Teams Should Leave Behind After 2022

There are times when it hurts to say goodbye, yet Major League Baseball teams should know that there are also times when it's nonetheless preferable to saying hello again. With this in mind, let's have some hard discussions about big-name veterans teams should be looking to move on from after the conclusion of the 2022 season.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo Dealing with Knee Discomfort; Injury Is 'Nothing Major'

Greece won 93-77. The forward has mostly avoided major injuries during his career, but multiple issues have caused him to miss time over the past few years. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee and back soreness in August while with the Greece national team, although an MRI came back clean. He missed 15 total games during the 2021-22 season, five due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, with others due to knee, ankle and quad issues.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

49ers' Nick Bosa Calls out NFL for Player Safety: 'Kinda BS' We Don't Play on Grass

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa believes the use of artificial turf is a threat to player safety in the NFL, as he explained to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:. "I really think FieldTurf is a problem in the NFL. And the turf I played on in New York was brand new. It was super soft, and apparently, they rolled a cement roller over it twice after the game because we had two ACLs and a bunch of other injuries on it. So I think if the NFL cared about our safety at all, then we’d all play on grass like top soccer teams do. So that’s kinda b.s. to me."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

King on Odell Beckham Jr.: Rams Think They Have a Great Chance to Sign WR to Contract

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he recovers from his torn ACL, but all signs point to the wide receiver returning to the Los Angeles Rams. "The Rams think they've got a great chance of re-signing Beckham when he's ready to play late this regular season," Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Teams 'Know' Cam Newton Won't Sign Contract for Backup QB Role

Quarterback Cam Newton is likely still a free agent because he wants to start. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Newton "has gotten zero sniffs" leading up to the season, and it is likely because teams "know" he wants to be a starter and play regularly. Newton, 33, is...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: NYG 'Really Like What They've Gotten' from Kayvon Thibodeaux Off Field

Despite question marks about Kayvon Thibodeaux heading into the draft, the New York Giants are reportedly happy they selected him with the fifth overall pick. "The Giants really like what they've gotten from an off-field standpoint from No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote. Bleacher Report's...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: DE Mario Edwards to Sign Jaguars Contract Following Bears Release

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign defensive end Mario Edwards, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Edwards was released by the Chicago Bears last week despite two years remaining on his initial three-year contract. He appeared in 12 games last season, tallying just eight tackles and two sacks. The 28-year-old has...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Free-Agent Contracts Bears Must Pursue After Preseason

Matt Eberflus has completed his first training camp as the Chicago Bears' head coach, and he's been on the sideline for a trio of preseason games. Now, it's almost time for him to lead the team into a regular-season contest for the first time. The Bears are set to open...
CHICAGO, IL

