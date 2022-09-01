ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Lawsuit against Vanderburgh County, judge, and ABK Tracking alleges 'pay-or-jail scheme'

A class action complaint is accusing Vanderburgh County officials of conspiring with a private Evansville company to extort money from poor residents. The 46-page lawsuit was filed against Vanderburgh County, Circuit Court Judge David Kiely, and probation office ABK Tracking, claiming that a "pay-or-jail" scheme has been created for the financial gain of the defendants.
Community reacts to double-murder suicide in Henderson County

Smith Mills, KY. (WEHT)– A small rural community is shaken tonight after police say a double-murder suicide claimed the lives of three people. Authorities were on the scene in Smith Mills for hours last night, and now those who lived nearby are sharing what they saw. “Smith Mills is a quiet neighborhood, and you know, […]
VCSO: Wreck at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road with injury

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) tweeted an alert for people in the area of St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Law enforcement officials say there’s been a single vehicle injury crash at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Deputies say the driver sustained a leg injury and was taken […]
DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road Friday afternoon. According to a press release, first responders found the body on the side of a bank by the pond covered in a blanket.
EPD: Arrested man claims pickle caused Lloyd crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Georgia man got himself in a real pickle Saturday night after police say he caused an accident on the Lloyd Expressway. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched 2400 E Lloyd Expressway for an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. A motorcyclist tells police a man driving a vehicle […]
Identities released of people killed in murder-suicide

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The three people who passed away in the Smith Mills shooting over the weekend have been identified. Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer confirmed the deaths on Labor Day, two days after the murder-suicide. Authorities released these names Monday afternoon: Arianna L. Ziebell, 26 of Henderson, KY Joshua L. Mallory, 42 of Henderson, KY Mason […]
Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
POLICE: Car with kids goes airborne in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A man was taken into custody after police say he drunkenly crashed into a ditch. Saturday afternoon, a Central City Police Department officer on patrol says they were nearly struck head on by another car. While trying to pull over the vehicle, the officer claims the car swerved off the […]
Evansville Teen Arrested In Gibson County

An Evansville teen was spotted by a Gibson County Trooper on Highway 41 driving at a high rate of speed while passing other drivers. 18 year old Haley Goodmon was clocked going 100 mph and was eventually stopped on Coalmine Road. The trooper says he detected an odor of an...
Daviess County Arrest Report

Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
Dubois County Man Found With Illegal Drugs In Home

A strong odor of marijuana led to a search warrant for a Dubois County man. The Jasper Police Department assisted the Department of Child Services to a home on Herbig Lane to speak with homeowner, 40 year old Calvin Helming. When officers searched the home they discovered over seven pounds...
Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.

UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles occurred in Daviess County on Friday night. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened on the 11000 block of US-431 in Utica. Deputies say one passenger car and two...
“Active situation” ends in Smith Mills

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday night, a large law enforcement presence was spotted on KY-136 in Smith Mills. A portion of the road was blocked off to traffic, and Trooper Corey King told us it was an “active situation”. Trooper King said authorities believed there was a barricaded man in a house, possibly with […]
