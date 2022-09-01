Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Sept. 10: one inmate sentenced in Wabash County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections
The following parishes in the SE Illinois News coverage area hold weekly mass at these designated times. St John Nepomucene Catholic Church 701 W Main St, Dahlgren Sunday: 5:00 PM St. Mary Catholic Church 2000 W. Poplar, Harrisburg Sunday: 7:00 PM Wednesday: 6:00 PM Friday: 7:00 AM St Clement...
wevv.com
Lawsuit against Vanderburgh County, judge, and ABK Tracking alleges 'pay-or-jail scheme'
A class action complaint is accusing Vanderburgh County officials of conspiring with a private Evansville company to extort money from poor residents. The 46-page lawsuit was filed against Vanderburgh County, Circuit Court Judge David Kiely, and probation office ABK Tracking, claiming that a "pay-or-jail" scheme has been created for the financial gain of the defendants.
Community reacts to double-murder suicide in Henderson County
Smith Mills, KY. (WEHT)– A small rural community is shaken tonight after police say a double-murder suicide claimed the lives of three people. Authorities were on the scene in Smith Mills for hours last night, and now those who lived nearby are sharing what they saw. “Smith Mills is a quiet neighborhood, and you know, […]
VCSO: Wreck at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road with injury
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) tweeted an alert for people in the area of St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Law enforcement officials say there’s been a single vehicle injury crash at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Deputies say the driver sustained a leg injury and was taken […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road Friday afternoon. According to a press release, first responders found the body on the side of a bank by the pond covered in a blanket.
AG Cameron: 3 Muhlenberg County residents sentenced in child exploitation case
(WEHT) - Three Muhlenberg County residents were sentenced earlier this week after pleading guilty to charges of unlawful transaction with a minor.
EPD: Arrested man claims pickle caused Lloyd crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Georgia man got himself in a real pickle Saturday night after police say he caused an accident on the Lloyd Expressway. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched 2400 E Lloyd Expressway for an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. A motorcyclist tells police a man driving a vehicle […]
Identities released of people killed in murder-suicide
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The three people who passed away in the Smith Mills shooting over the weekend have been identified. Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer confirmed the deaths on Labor Day, two days after the murder-suicide. Authorities released these names Monday afternoon: Arianna L. Ziebell, 26 of Henderson, KY Joshua L. Mallory, 42 of Henderson, KY Mason […]
RELATED PEOPLE
14news.com
Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
POLICE: Car with kids goes airborne in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A man was taken into custody after police say he drunkenly crashed into a ditch. Saturday afternoon, a Central City Police Department officer on patrol says they were nearly struck head on by another car. While trying to pull over the vehicle, the officer claims the car swerved off the […]
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Teen Arrested In Gibson County
An Evansville teen was spotted by a Gibson County Trooper on Highway 41 driving at a high rate of speed while passing other drivers. 18 year old Haley Goodmon was clocked going 100 mph and was eventually stopped on Coalmine Road. The trooper says he detected an odor of an...
wcluradio.com
Officials continue search for missing helicopter last sighted in Ohio County
An executive helicopter, shown here, went missing while in flight on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. David Stone, the pilot, is considered missing, too. (GLASGOW/BARREN CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT) BY BRENNAN D. CRAIN, WCLU News. The following update was provided to WCLU News from local emergency management around 2 p.m. on Monday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Widow of murdered Evansville firefighter appears in court for perjury charge
The widow of murdered Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr appeared in court on Friday after previously being charged with perjury. Fox-Doerr had been arrested on the charge of perjury back in July after authorities say she made false statements while under oath. During her court appearance Friday morning, the state requested...
DCSO investigates dead woman found near pond
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on Friday evening around 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road.
wevv.com
Evansville school board member, business owner makes second court appearance after arrest
An Evansville business owner and school board member appeared in court on Wednesday morning after police said she was arrested in connection with a drug investigation. Amy Word appeared in court on Wednesday after being arrested and charged with one felony count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance back in late July.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hot96.com
Dubois County Man Found With Illegal Drugs In Home
A strong odor of marijuana led to a search warrant for a Dubois County man. The Jasper Police Department assisted the Department of Child Services to a home on Herbig Lane to speak with homeowner, 40 year old Calvin Helming. When officers searched the home they discovered over seven pounds...
14news.com
Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles occurred in Daviess County on Friday night. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened on the 11000 block of US-431 in Utica. Deputies say one passenger car and two...
“Active situation” ends in Smith Mills
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday night, a large law enforcement presence was spotted on KY-136 in Smith Mills. A portion of the road was blocked off to traffic, and Trooper Corey King told us it was an “active situation”. Trooper King said authorities believed there was a barricaded man in a house, possibly with […]
Comments / 0