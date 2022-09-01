ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa couple charged in toddler's fentanyl death to seek pre-trial release

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hp4u6_0hdT0SX500

Shocking North Bay toddler death latest reminder of fentanyl crisis 02:38

SANTA ROSA – A young Santa Rosa couple accused of causing the death of their infant from fentanyl poisoning in May will be petitioning the court on Thursday to release them from jail as they await trial, according to court documents.

Madison Bernard, 23, and Evan Frostick, 26, were arrested after Bernard says she took fentanyl and then fell asleep with her 15-month-old infant in bed next to her on May 9. The coroner ruled that Bernard went to sleep surrounded by "loose drugs and paraphernalia" and that the baby had somehow ingested fentanyl and died in what the medical examiner described as an accidental death.

Both parents have been charged with murder and child abuse.

Counsel for the defendants will file what's called a Humphrey motion on Thursday, asking the court to release them from jail pre-trial based on their inability to afford bail. A Humphrey motion stems from a California Supreme Court ruling that stated that it is unconstitutional to keep someone in jail solely for the reason that they cannot afford bail. The ruling was upheld on appeal in 2021.

The Humphrey case was spearheaded by then-San Francisco deputy public defender Chesa Boudin, who would go on to become the city's elected district attorney. Boudin was recalled by voters in June.

Bernard and Frosdick have remained in custody on $100,000 bail. They have not yet entered a formal plea.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

Family outraged officers involved in death of Angelo Quinto won't be charged

ANTIOCH - The family of an Antioch man died in police custody said they are disappointed the officers involved won't face any criminal charges.The Contra Costa County District Attorney Office recently announced it will not charge four officers in the death of Angelo Quinto, concluding they did nothing wrong."I cannot believe this. It's unbelievable. It's a very numbing feeling," said Quinto's mother Cassandra Quinto-Collins.Quinto-Collins and her daughter Bella Quinto Collins believed the district attorney's office made the wrong decision."We know this was excessive force," said Bella Quinto Collins.In a newly released report, investigators with the D.A.'s office found the method...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa police arrest man after he ran over officer, fled

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man Friday after he ran over a police sergeant, police said in a statement. At 2:20 a.m., a patrol sergeant assigned to the graveyard shift stopped at the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 136 College Ave. for coffee. As the officer was leaving, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Manhunt expands for 2 inmates who escaped East Bay jail

CLAYTON -- Officials have identified the two men who escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facilty (MCDF) on Sunday morning.Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond and 28-year-old Jorge Garcia-Escamilla of Pittsburg were reported missing around 11:20 a.m.Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary, and vandalism charges. He was due to be released in the first week of January 2023.Garcia-Escamilla was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and drug possession. He had a court date in three weeks.Both men now face felony charges of escape from a county detention facility and face a potential...
CLAYTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Walnut Creek Police Arrest Two After Resident Interrupts Home Burglary

Walnut Creek Police say that on September 4 at approximately 1:30 pm, a citizen returned to his residence off Heritage Ct. that was in the process of being renovated. Upon entry into his home, the citizen interrupted two suspects as they rifled through a bedroom. The victim and suspects exchanged words and the suspects fled the scene. As the victim called WCPD Dispatch to give the vehicle and suspect descriptions, an officer in the area observed the suspect vehicle and attempted an enforcement stop.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Madison, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

SFPD offers $25K reward for info about 2021 fiery murder of sleeping homeless man

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Last week San Francisco police announced a $25,000 reward for information about the brutal killing of a sleeping homeless man in the Mission District back in 2021. Police said in a statement on Sept. 1 that they are asking for the public's help in solving the homicide of Luis Temajtomas, 43, who was set on fire near 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Oct. 8, 2021. Police said Temajtomas told responding officers that he was asleep in his sleeping bag and when he woke up it was on fire. He died from his injuries at a hospital the following day. The San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner determined the death was a homicide. Police said in announcing the reward that the information must lead to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person responsible in order to be released. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail Investigator Sgt. Tom McWilliams at 415-553-9208 or call the 24-hour anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444. Tips can also be texted to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen dies in Antioch late night drive-by shooting

ANTIOCH --  A 17-year-old boy was gunned down late Sunday night as he stood in front of an Antioch home by a drive-by shooter, authorities said.Antioch police said officers responded to reports of shots fired about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard of a home. Officers rendered first aid and emergency responders were called, but the teen died at the scene.Investigators said that evidence found at the scene indicated it was a drive-by shooting. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and hasn't been found. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest in the shooting. No other information about the shooting was released.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Gerber at 925-779-6943. Tips may be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH. 
ANTIOCH, CA
mendofever.com

Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected

The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
NAPA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
KRON4 News

2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in Santa Rosa for gun incident

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and two juveniles were arrested early Thursday morning after a gun was found in a truck they were riding in, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Officers were called to the 100 block of Decker Street around 12:25 a.m. for a report of three people “tagging” a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Violent arrest under investigation in San Rafael

WARNING: The video above contains graphic content.  SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway Friday after an arrest turned violent in the North Bay. San Rafael police body camera video showed a man being bloodied by officers over an open container violation. The police chief said he’s “concerned” about the incident but the […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fentanyl#Drugs#Violent Crime#California Supreme Court
CBS San Francisco

Photos released of possible suspect vehicles connected to Jasper Wu freeway shooting

OAKLAND -- Authorities with the California Highway Patrol on Friday released photos of possible suspect vehicles connected with the fatal Oakland freeway shooting that killed toddler Jasper Wu last year. On November 6, 2021, at around 2 p.m., a rolling gun battle between two cars on a busy stretch of the I-880 freeway in Oakland left the innocent 23-month-old toddler dead after he was struck by a stray bullet as he rode in a third, uninvolved passing vehicle, according to CHP. Also Read: 'The worst I've seen;' Oakland residents, motorists shocked after toddler killed in I-880 gun battleThe victim's aunt said...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS San Francisco

Family of man killed by Sonoma sheriff's deputy to file wrongful death suit

SONOMA - The attorney representing the family of a man killed by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy in July says that the officer who shot him did not follow proper protocol and does not have the proper temperament to be in law enforcement.Izaak Schwaiger, who has represented many parties in suits against law enforcement, is launching a federal wrongful death lawsuit against both the county and the deputy for the death of David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake.Pelaez Chavez was shot by Deputy Michael Dietrick on July 29 in rough, hilly terrain near Geyserville after officers said they repeatedly...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Arrests made for series of vehicle burglaries in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Two suspects were arrested in Petaluma Friday while a third remains on the loose following a series of burglaries. At about 2:10 p.m. Friday, Petaluma police received a report of a vehicle burglary. The victim called to report that their vehicle was burglarized while parked at a restaurant parking lot. The […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma mom found dead in house identified

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy