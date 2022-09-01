ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mukhtar hat trick for 19 goals, Nashville tops Rapids 4-1

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals to briefly tie Austin’s Sebastián Driussi for the Major League Soccer scoring lead with 19 goals and lead Nashville over the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Mukhtar converted a penalty kick in the 29th minute after Lucas Esteves knocked over Randall Leal from behind in the penalty area. Mukhtar put Nashville ahead 2-1 in the 54th and capped the scoring in the 75th.

It was Mukhtar’s second MLS hat trick after a three-goal game against Chicago on July 17 last year.

Driussi scored his 20th goal later Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to Portland.

Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the 61st minute for Nashville (11-9-9).

Gyasi Zardes tied the score for the Rapids (8-12-8) in the 35th minute with his ninth league goal this season.

Up next for Nashville is a matchup Saturday against Austin at home, while the Rapids visit D.C. United on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

