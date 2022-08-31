Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
survivornet.com
Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed
Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
realitytitbit.com
Britney Spears says 'sorry' but will stay on social media despite son's concerns
Britney Spears returned to Instagram and said sorry to her sons after Jayden spoke candidly about his relationship with the singer. It comes days after her musical comeback following a collaboration with Elton John. The singer had taken another Instagram hiatus by temporarily deactivating her account for a matter of...
realitytitbit.com
Fans hope to see Kylie Jenner for 'more than 5 minutes' in The Kardashians season 2
The most famous Hollywood family will return to our screens in just over two weeks. As fans count down to the day of its release, the Kardashians have been providing behind-the-scenes content to add to the excitement – and fans want to see Kylie Jenner in the new season.
realitytitbit.com
Fatima cracked 3 ribs on SAS Who Dares Wins but 'didn't want to leave'
Spoilers: Fatima Whitbread had already showed she was a tough cookie to crack by the first episode of this year’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. She first impressed the DS by not seeming phased by the gas challenge. The former javelin athlete is the eldest contestant in the 2022...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
realitytitbit.com
Nina Parker owns a Porsche but dreams of Selling Sunset mansion vibes
Nina Parker recently treated herself to a swanky Porsche to reward herself for grinding, making it clear she’s not doing too bad in the finance department. The truth is, her fashion designing paired with TV hosting has paid off. She is now the host of Netflix’s new show Buy...
realitytitbit.com
The Bidding Room dealer Estelle Bilson has loved antiques since age four
Estelle Bilson joined BBC’s The Bidding Room dealer line-up in 2020, bringing her 70s-style passion to the daytime TV show. From collecting vintage handbags to renovating a Manchester home, she’s loved antiques since age four. Surrounded by antiques growing up, Estelle was raised by a father who made...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney's the ultimate rock chick as she flies 12,000 km to be by Travis' side
Kourtney Kardashian flew from Calabasas to London dressed like a rock chick next to hubby Travis Barker. They both attended the tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium. It’s safe to say the days of Travis Barker being too terrified to fly are...
Comments / 0