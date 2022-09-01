ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandvideonews.com

Waikoloa Resort Stabbing: California Man Arrested, Charged

WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - Police say a 65-year-old California man stabbed a female victim multiple times on Thursday night. UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Sunday, September 4) A female victim was hospitalized on Thursday night after she was stabbed in a domestic-related incident at a guest room on Waikoloa Beach Drive.
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: More than a dozen shark attacks reported in Hawaii since 2020

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several beaches on Maui’s north shore remain closed on Monday following a shark bite that left a visitor from France in critical condition. Saturday’s incident is the third shark attack in Hawaii but the first on Maui this year, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - September is National Disaster Preparedness Month and to mark National Blood Donation Week, Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking for donations to help boost supplies for emergencies and disasters. O-type blood is especially needed. Gov. David Ige proclaimed September 4 Hawaii Blood Donation Day. Hawaii is also...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police arrest woman accused of stabbing father-in-law, taking daughter

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested a 31-year-old woman accused of stabbing her father-in-law and taking her 1-year-old daughter in violation of a court order. Frances Mari Tyshae Hartman was charged with attempted murder, custodial interference, terroristic threatening and violation of an order for protection. The incident happened...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

These Hawaii Airfares Will Increase 250% Or More

If you love the current $39 airfares being driven by Hawaii’s relative newcomer Southwest Airlines, and largely matched by bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, here’s our best suggestion:. Get them quick and enjoy them while you can. Your editors are taking our own advice and flying all over the state...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Rainbow Helicopters#Dillingham Air Field#Navy
bigislandnow.com

HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
WAHIAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day

An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy