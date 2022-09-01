Read full article on original website
bigislandvideonews.com
Waikoloa Resort Stabbing: California Man Arrested, Charged
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - Police say a 65-year-old California man stabbed a female victim multiple times on Thursday night. UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Sunday, September 4) A female victim was hospitalized on Thursday night after she was stabbed in a domestic-related incident at a guest room on Waikoloa Beach Drive.
hawaiinewsnow.com
California visitor charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Waikoloa
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: More than a dozen shark attacks reported in Hawaii since 2020
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several beaches on Maui’s north shore remain closed on Monday following a shark bite that left a visitor from France in critical condition. Saturday’s incident is the third shark attack in Hawaii but the first on Maui this year, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - September is National Disaster Preparedness Month and to mark National Blood Donation Week, Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking for donations to help boost supplies for emergencies and disasters. O-type blood is especially needed. Gov. David Ige proclaimed September 4 Hawaii Blood Donation Day. Hawaii is also...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State, military investigating reports of possible unexploded ordinance at Bellows Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and military crews are investigating reports of a possible unexploded ordnance at Bellows Beach. A viewer sent Hawaii News Now a photo of military and Honolulu Fire Department crews on the shore on Thursday afternoon. Navy officials said there is no immediate threat and the situation...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police arrest woman accused of stabbing father-in-law, taking daughter
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested a 31-year-old woman accused of stabbing her father-in-law and taking her 1-year-old daughter in violation of a court order. Frances Mari Tyshae Hartman was charged with attempted murder, custodial interference, terroristic threatening and violation of an order for protection. The incident happened...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu Fire Department nearly doubling number of drone pilots as need grows
BEAT OF HAWAII
These Hawaii Airfares Will Increase 250% Or More
If you love the current $39 airfares being driven by Hawaii’s relative newcomer Southwest Airlines, and largely matched by bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, here’s our best suggestion:. Get them quick and enjoy them while you can. Your editors are taking our own advice and flying all over the state...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Calls for more protection grow after beloved manta ray dies on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s North Shore community is mourning the loss of a well-known marine animal. The manta ray known as “Blushing” was found dead Friday in Waimea Bay after apparently becoming wrapped in a boat anchor line. Experts said deaths like this are rare as the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: From fire to floods, extreme weather hits parts of the mainland on Labor Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man accused of being involved in disappearance of 18-month-old girl released from jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of being involved in the disappearance of an 18-month-old girl has been released from jail. A judge dismissed the hindering prosecution charge against Scott Carter and canceled his trial, which was scheduled for this week. Prosecutors said they were delayed in gathering evidence because...
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to soon go into effect
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a big change coming for Oahu restaurants. After being delayed, the latest plasticware ban goes into effect at midnight. It’s the latest phase of a law that was passed back in 2019 to reduce the amount of petroleum-based or plastic products that end up in our landfills and oceans.
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Idaho Cop Charged With Heinous Crime; Still Getting Paid
We look to the police to protect us, to look out for us, and to be there for us in our time of need. At least, that's what we're supposed to think, right? This story may sadly sway you. You'd imagine that if you're charged with a serious violent crime,...
KITV.com
Hawaii travel agent convicted of fraud ordered to pay $155,000 in restitution or face jail time
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former travel agent whose business was based on Oahu was convicted of felony crimes for collecting more than $200,000 for travel expenses on trips that never happened, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Wendy Wong ran the business “House of Aloha Hawaii”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day
An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First-ever mother-daughter duo from Kaneohe pilots Hawaiian Airlines flight
