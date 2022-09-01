ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Nonprofit to offer no-cost therapy for Wilmington students, residents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Trauma Institute & Child Trauma Institute has announced a new program for residents in the Wilmington area. Per their announcement, the no-cost program will primarily focus on students in middle and high schools. “Trauma and loss can cause school under-performance as well as behavioral issues,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

While most enjoy Labor Day off firefighters in the Cape Fear continue to serve

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Fire Department is operating as normal to ensure the safety of the community this Labor Day. Battalion Chief Michael Browning Says with more traffic this weekend from people in the area for the holiday, the majority of their calls have been downtown, but nothing unusual compared to a normal day.
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear marks anniversaries of Hurricanes Fran, Dorian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today marks the anniversary of two of the Cape Fear’s most memorable recent hurricanes. On September 5, 1996, Hurricane Fran made landfall as a Category 3 near the North Carolina and South Carolina state line with strong winds and heavy rain. The barometric pressure...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Large crowd enjoys pool at Echo Farms Park on Labor Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Some families opted to visit the pool to cool down and enjoy the Labor Day holiday, on what many consider the unofficial end of summer. Dozens of people were at the pool at Echo Farms Park in Wilmington. Pool managers were expecting a large crowd this labor day weekend. They saw a steady flow of people over the holiday weekend, and things didn’t slow down on Labor Day.
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Learning to cope with tragedy after a mother, 2 children found dead in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Carolina Forest community is shaken by news of the recent shooting deaths of a mother and her two children. Laura Moberley and her two young children, Eric and Emily, who were students of Carolina Forest Elementary and Ten Oaks Middle School, were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle on Wednesday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Juvenile arrested following deadly shooting in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A juvenile has been arrested after a shooting this afternoon in Columbus County. Whiteville Police say they responded to the 700 block of West Burkhead Street around 12:35 pm to reports of shots fired. They found a person lying in the roadway upon their arrival.
WHITEVILLE, NC

