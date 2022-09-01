WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Some families opted to visit the pool to cool down and enjoy the Labor Day holiday, on what many consider the unofficial end of summer. Dozens of people were at the pool at Echo Farms Park in Wilmington. Pool managers were expecting a large crowd this labor day weekend. They saw a steady flow of people over the holiday weekend, and things didn’t slow down on Labor Day.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO