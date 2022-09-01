Read full article on original website
WECT
Nonprofit to offer no-cost therapy for Wilmington students, residents
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Trauma Institute & Child Trauma Institute has announced a new program for residents in the Wilmington area. Per their announcement, the no-cost program will primarily focus on students in middle and high schools. “Trauma and loss can cause school under-performance as well as behavioral issues,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
While most enjoy Labor Day off firefighters in the Cape Fear continue to serve
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Fire Department is operating as normal to ensure the safety of the community this Labor Day. Battalion Chief Michael Browning Says with more traffic this weekend from people in the area for the holiday, the majority of their calls have been downtown, but nothing unusual compared to a normal day.
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen North Carolina deputy blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear offering adult swim lessons to overcome water fear, phobia
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you never learned how to swim as a kid, now is your chance to gain the life-saving skill. The YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is offering Adult Swim Lessons at the Aquatics Center starting this October. YWCA says they believe as a coastal...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear marks anniversaries of Hurricanes Fran, Dorian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today marks the anniversary of two of the Cape Fear’s most memorable recent hurricanes. On September 5, 1996, Hurricane Fran made landfall as a Category 3 near the North Carolina and South Carolina state line with strong winds and heavy rain. The barometric pressure...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington ranks among best small college towns in America, according to recent study
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port City has been recognized as one of the best small college towns in the country. A study conducted by Preply ranked Wilmington as the 18th best college town in America out of 200 college towns in the study. The study based their rankings...
WITN
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large crowd enjoys pool at Echo Farms Park on Labor Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Some families opted to visit the pool to cool down and enjoy the Labor Day holiday, on what many consider the unofficial end of summer. Dozens of people were at the pool at Echo Farms Park in Wilmington. Pool managers were expecting a large crowd this labor day weekend. They saw a steady flow of people over the holiday weekend, and things didn’t slow down on Labor Day.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
WECT
Wilmington Downtown Trail set to advance into design and engineering phase
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council plans to make an agreement with an engineering company to design phase 1 of the Downtown Trail. The resolution has been placed on the consent agenda of the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 6. Items on the consent agenda are...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City United’s new initiative shines light on crime prevention
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s looking a bit brighter for Port City United’s Director Cedrick Harrison and his community. A New Hanover County agency, which focuses on finding ways to improve communities, rolled out a new way to shine a light on areas to prevent criminal activity.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County check point results in dozens of citations, one wanted fugitive arrested
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a special operation to keep their community safer. On August 31st, the Community Impact Team teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other organizations to conduct operations in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas.
WMBF
Learning to cope with tragedy after a mother, 2 children found dead in Carolina Forest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Carolina Forest community is shaken by news of the recent shooting deaths of a mother and her two children. Laura Moberley and her two young children, Eric and Emily, who were students of Carolina Forest Elementary and Ten Oaks Middle School, were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle on Wednesday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Member of Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Team set to take the world stage
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – A member of the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Team is set to take the world stage after a remarkable first place finish in the National Lifeguard Championships. When Mo Peacock isn’t working as a firefighter or a lifeguard for Wrightsville Beach he’s training....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Family-friendly hikes planned in Pender County to celebrate 45th birthday of Mountains to Sea Trail
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Parts of Pender County are marking the 45th anniversary of the Mountains to Sea Trail with several short 1-2 mile hikes hikes this week. The 1,175 mile MST trail stretches across North Carolina from Clingman’s Dome to Jockeys Ridge, winding through a portion of the Cape Fear.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Juvenile arrested following deadly shooting in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A juvenile has been arrested after a shooting this afternoon in Columbus County. Whiteville Police say they responded to the 700 block of West Burkhead Street around 12:35 pm to reports of shots fired. They found a person lying in the roadway upon their arrival.
2 charged with 25 counts of property damage in North Carolina, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are being charged with over 20 counts of property damage after a destructive spree, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 25, the ACSO began to receive calls about damage to numerous mailboxes near the intersection of Friendship Rock Creek Road and Spanish Oak Hill Road […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Mom, Entrepreneur one of the Extraordinary People of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Call her businesswoman, entrepreneur, blogger, podcaster or visionary, but Stephanie Lanier’s favorite title is “mom”. She’s a working mom who does more before her morning coffee than most of us do in a day. As the mother to a medically fragile...
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a checkpoint operation conducted on Aug. 31. Roads in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas were the focus of this operation. The BCSO Community Impact Team partnered with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office,...
