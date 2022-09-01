Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Californian
‘A long plateau of terrible’: Berkeley shops aim to recover from pandemic
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants and retail stores across the country sat empty as customers stayed home to avoid contagion. In recent months, as pandemic restrictions have eased up across California, many businesses aim to achieve pre-pandemic levels of enterprise. In a recent study examining pandemic recovery...
Daily Californian
Coming full circle after switching majors
Now in my senior year at UC Berkeley, I’ve come to realize that a lot of what I accomplished at this stage in my life differs starkly from where my original goals began. The summer before my freshman year of college, I dreamed about conducting research in a lab, spending hours poring over chemistry notes in a library and soaking up all of the knowledge from my professors during lectures. While the last one still remains true, I’ve definitely changed the trajectory of where I want my career to be. By listening to my gut and doing the things that make me the happiest, I’ve learned way more about myself and my true interests and passions.
Daily Californian
Heat wave raises concerns over campus air conditioning, power grid stress
Extreme temperatures in the city of Berkeley resulted in ongoing concerns over the accessibility of UC Berkeley classrooms and additional stress to the California power grid. An Extreme Heat Advisory was put into effect Tuesday through Thursday for parts of the Bay Area as temperatures exceeding 95 degrees led to a statewide plea for energy conservation during the peak hours of 4 to 9 p.m.
Daily Californian
Running start: Cross country places high at USF Invitational
Cal’s best and fastest didn’t have to run far for their first cross country meet of the season. Runners — old and new alike — ventured out to Golden Gate Park this past weekend to compete at the USF Invite. As the team is warming up...
Daily Californian
‘Deeply intellectual’: Former Berkeley High School teacher Frank Schooley dies
Former Berkeley High School teacher Frank Schooley died at age 83 Aug. 10 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Having been a priest at Clerics of Saint Viator and a doctoral history student at UC Berkeley, Schooley worked as a researcher at RCM Capital Management before finding his true calling at Berkeley High School. There, he developed a mentorship program for students in the Computer Academy and coordinated the Berkeley Experiential Senior Transition, or BEST, Program.
Daily Californian
Will Titans be toppled or triumph?
The Bears continue to ride the wave of success after hitting two consecutive ties against San Francisco and Pepperdine. The Waves rank in No. 14 and have had an impressive season so far with an overall score of 4-0-2. Pepperdine was expected to be one of Cal’s toughest opponents along with UCLA and Stanford, but the Bears rained on Pepperdine’s parade after they tallied a second tie to their season after LSU handed them their first.
