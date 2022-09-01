Now in my senior year at UC Berkeley, I’ve come to realize that a lot of what I accomplished at this stage in my life differs starkly from where my original goals began. The summer before my freshman year of college, I dreamed about conducting research in a lab, spending hours poring over chemistry notes in a library and soaking up all of the knowledge from my professors during lectures. While the last one still remains true, I’ve definitely changed the trajectory of where I want my career to be. By listening to my gut and doing the things that make me the happiest, I’ve learned way more about myself and my true interests and passions.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO