Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Seafood Restaurants in NorfolkChannelocityNorfolk, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to TryAlisha StarrVirginia Beach, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Yardbarker
Virginia Tech says items missing from locker room following loss to Old Dominion
There was not much that went right for Virginia Tech when it opened its 2022 football season. The Hokies not only went on the road to Old Dominion and lost on Friday night in a pretty significant upset, but there has been a growing list of embarrassments and bizarre storylines that surfaced during and after the game.
WTKR
Virginia Tech athletes' personal property stolen during ODU rival game
NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University faced off Virginia Tech in their big rival football game. After the Monarchs upset the Hokies, fans streamed on to the field in celebration. ODU is 2-12 in its history against Power Five programs, but 2-2 against Tech. During game time it was reported...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Virginia Tech player trucks ODU fan after suffering shocking upset
Virginia Tech suffered a shocking 20-17 upset to in-state program Old Dominion University Friday night. New Hokies head coach Brent Pry certainly has a tough job ahead of him rebuilding an exhausted program. Nothing went right for the Hokies Friday night. The second half was delayed due to Virginia Tech coaches being stuck in the elevator.
Virginia Tech confirms items were stolen from the locker room at Old Dominion
Following Virginia Tech’s 20-17 loss at Old Dominion on Friday night, claims spread throughout social media that the Hokies locker room had been broken into at some point during the game with several valuables taken. On Sunday morning, Virginia Tech confirmed those claims in a statement issued by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Old Dominion head coach trolls Virginia Tech on social media after upset win
Old Dominion pulled off a Friday night upset, defeating Virginia Tech 20-17 at home. Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne made sure to rub it in on social media. Earlier in the week, Virginia Tech posted an “our state” graphic showing the “The Market” in Norfolk, Virginia, the city where ODU is located. Rahne quote-tweeted the post late Friday night adding a Michael Jordan shrugging GIF.
Virginia Tech game delayed for unbelievable reason
Friday night’s game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion was delayed for an unbelievable reason. The Hokies went into halftime of their game at Old Dominion trailing 10-7. The start of the second half was delayed because Virginia Tech’s coaches apparently got stuck in an elevator as they were traveling up to the press box.
Football World Reacts To Old Dominion Upset Of Virginia Tech
History repeated itself on Friday night, as Old Dominion shocked Virginia Tech in its season opener. This is the second time in the past four years that Old Dominion defeated Virginia Tech. Once the final whistle was blown, the fans at S.B. Ballard Stadium stormed the field. Old Dominion's defense...
WDBJ7.com
Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room after football game at ODU
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Efforts are underway to recover property from the Virginia Tech football locker room Friday night in Norfolk while the team was there for its matchup against Old Dominion. Virginia Tech released the following statement regarding the case:. The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NSU basketball coach hosting back-to-school bash Sept. 5
NSU Coach Robert Jones is hosting his 5th annual Back-to-School Bash Monday, September 5 in Norfolk.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Virginia Tech player apologizes after trucking opposing fan following upset loss
Old Dominion downing Virginia Tech was probably the upset of the Friday football slate. It was a rough day for Virginia Tech as a whole. Hokies coaches got stuck in an elevator, a new regime failed to score 20 on a Group of 5 program… and Connor Blumrick, a redshirt senior tight end, trucked a fan following the final horn.
2 dead, 5 injured following mass shooting on Killam Ave in Norfolk
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Killam Avenue around midnight. 7 people were injured and taken to the hospital. Norfolk State confirms several of the victims are NSU students.
obxtoday.com
Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck
At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Community activists hold prayer gathering after Norfolk mass shooting
Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones was on Killam Avenue not far from Old Dominion University where the shooting happened, and now people are relying on the strength of prayer to turn things around.
outerbanksvoice.com
Long-time local deejay Mark Johnston perished in Currituck crash
The person who perished in the Currituck County vehicular crash on Sept. 1 was Mark Johnston, a beloved veteran deejay, best known as ‘Marko in the Morning” on East Carolina Radio’s 102.5 The Shark. This brief tribute (with more to come) was posted on the night of...
Woonsocket Call
Virginia Professor & Poet Publishes Historical Research on Education in the Jim Crow Virginia South
Dr. Latorial Faison Publishes The Missed Education of the Negro: An Examination of the Black Segregated Education Experience 1950-1970. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. & PRINCETON, N.J. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Sept. 3, 2022 - PRLog -- Virginia native completes historical research study in education: The Missed Education of the Negro: An Examination of the Black Segregated Education Experience in Southampton County, VA.
Man shot on Nicholson Street in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just after 12 a.m. in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.
Missing 60-year-old woman in VB found
Police in Virginia Beach are looking for a missing woman who was last heard from by her family in early August.
Virginia Zoo launches free admission for seniors every Wednesday in September
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate zoo story that aired on June 17, 2022. If you're a Virginia resident age 62 or older, the Virginia Zoo has some special offers for you through the month of September. Starting Sept. 7, "Senior...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Wild About Local Spots for Wings
Coastal Virginia has a thing for wings—saucy, spicy or crispy, we love them all. Even during a national chicken wing shortage, the demand for wings never stopped growing. Over Super Bowl weekend alone, Americans consume more than 1.4 billion wings, according to the National Chicken Council, making football and chicken wings an unbeatable combination.
princessanneindy.com
A young farm grows on a cozy suburban lot in Virginia Beach
SALEM — David Kerr dreams of becoming a farmer, and he’s not going to let a little thing like a lack of land get in his way. Kerr’s house, located in a suburban community, is instantly recognizable because he’s the only one with a crop of kale growing in the front yard. Around back, he has a summer vegetable garden, but his main stock in trade right now is microgreens.
Comments / 7