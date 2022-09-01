ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Virginia Tech player trucks ODU fan after suffering shocking upset

Virginia Tech suffered a shocking 20-17 upset to in-state program Old Dominion University Friday night. New Hokies head coach Brent Pry certainly has a tough job ahead of him rebuilding an exhausted program. Nothing went right for the Hokies Friday night. The second half was delayed due to Virginia Tech coaches being stuck in the elevator.
BLACKSBURG, VA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Old Dominion head coach trolls Virginia Tech on social media after upset win

Old Dominion pulled off a Friday night upset, defeating Virginia Tech 20-17 at home. Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne made sure to rub it in on social media. Earlier in the week, Virginia Tech posted an “our state” graphic showing the “The Market” in Norfolk, Virginia, the city where ODU is located. Rahne quote-tweeted the post late Friday night adding a Michael Jordan shrugging GIF.
NORFOLK, VA
Larry Brown Sports

Virginia Tech game delayed for unbelievable reason

Friday night’s game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion was delayed for an unbelievable reason. The Hokies went into halftime of their game at Old Dominion trailing 10-7. The start of the second half was delayed because Virginia Tech’s coaches apparently got stuck in an elevator as they were traveling up to the press box.
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Old Dominion Upset Of Virginia Tech

History repeated itself on Friday night, as Old Dominion shocked Virginia Tech in its season opener. This is the second time in the past four years that Old Dominion defeated Virginia Tech. Once the final whistle was blown, the fans at S.B. Ballard Stadium stormed the field. Old Dominion's defense...
NORFOLK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room after football game at ODU

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Efforts are underway to recover property from the Virginia Tech football locker room Friday night in Norfolk while the team was there for its matchup against Old Dominion. Virginia Tech released the following statement regarding the case:. The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items...
BLACKSBURG, VA
obxtoday.com

Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck

At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
DUCK, NC
Woonsocket Call

Virginia Professor & Poet Publishes Historical Research on Education in the Jim Crow Virginia South

Dr. Latorial Faison Publishes The Missed Education of the Negro: An Examination of the Black Segregated Education Experience 1950-1970. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. & PRINCETON, N.J. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Sept. 3, 2022 - PRLog -- Virginia native completes historical research study in education: The Missed Education of the Negro: An Examination of the Black Segregated Education Experience in Southampton County, VA.
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Wild About Local Spots for Wings

Coastal Virginia has a thing for wings—saucy, spicy or crispy, we love them all. Even during a national chicken wing shortage, the demand for wings never stopped growing. Over Super Bowl weekend alone, Americans consume more than 1.4 billion wings, according to the National Chicken Council, making football and chicken wings an unbeatable combination.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
princessanneindy.com

A young farm grows on a cozy suburban lot in Virginia Beach

SALEM — David Kerr dreams of becoming a farmer, and he’s not going to let a little thing like a lack of land get in his way. Kerr’s house, located in a suburban community, is instantly recognizable because he’s the only one with a crop of kale growing in the front yard. Around back, he has a summer vegetable garden, but his main stock in trade right now is microgreens.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

