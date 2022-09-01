Come together: Washington State head coach Jake Dickert leads 'New Wazzu' into opener against Idaho

Read full article on original website
Washington State rewind: Cougars' close win over Idaho produces mixed reactions
PULLMAN – Washington State opened the Jake Dickert era with a victory, but the win produced mixed reactions, to say the least. The Power Five Cougars were given a scare from their FCS neighbors at Idaho in a remarkably well-contested Battle of the Palouse game on Saturday night. WSU survived the upset bid, eking out a 24-17 decision.
'This is not going to steal our joy': Washington State opens season with ugly win over Battle of the Palouse rival Idaho
PULLMAN – Washington State enjoyed considerable advantages in speed, size and overall skill against its lower-level neighbors from across the border. But that talent gap never really translated to the scoreboard. WSU was given a tougher-than-expected test from the pesky Idaho Vandals throughout Saturday’s Battle of the Palouse at...
Daiyan Henley's interception preserves win for Washington State against Idaho
PULLMAN – Washington State erased a 10-0 first-quarter deficit and overcame three fumbles to squeak out a 24-17 win over longtime rival Idaho in the 92nd edition of the Battle of the Palouse Saturday night at Martin Stadium. Making his first start for the Cougars, transfer quarterback Cameron Ward...
Difference makers: Daiyan Henley's interception seals win for Washington State
In his first game as a Cougar, the transfer linebacker from Nevada had eight tackles, including three for loss, and made the game-saving interception in the waning moments. Henley stepped in front of a pass intended for Idaho’s Jermaine Jackson at the WSU 2 with just 12 seconds remaining.
'It's great for our region': Washington State, Idaho to launch into new eras with season-opening Battle of the Palouse
PULLMAN – The two college football teams that share the Palouse are coming off similarly significant off-seasons. Washington State and Idaho spent the past nine months building their programs. The fan bases in Pullman and Moscow are feeling comparable levels of optimism and anticipation ahead of the 2022 season.
Cougars open 2022 season with win over Vandals
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Jake Dickert era of Washington State football starts with a win. It may not have been everything Dickert wanted to see, but with a 24-17 victory over the Idaho Vandals, the Cougars are 1-0 nonetheless. The Cougs entered the contest as high as 4 touchdown favorites...
Recap and highlights: Washington State survives the Battle of the Palouse with 24-17 win over Idaho
PULLMAN – The latest installment of the Battle of the Palouse may have been a showing for what will be a dominant Washington State defense. It could be a statement that Jason Eck will lead Idaho back to Big Sky prominence. If you're a Cougar fan there's one thing...
Crimson and grey pennants fly in the wind as WSU Cougars prep for Battle of the Palouse
PULLMAN, Wash. - As Pullman wakes up Saturday morning, with families emerging from their RVs in the tailgate lot, the party slowly begins for the first football Saturday of the 2022 season. The Washington State University (WSU) Cougars are back on the Palouse, with crimson and grey waving in the...
Coaches Dickert and Eck set to meet again at Saturday's game
The 2022 college football season is here. Washington State's season opens against Idaho on Saturday in the 92nd Battle of the Palouse.
EWU notebook: Eagles reset after weather delay to win season opener against Tennessee State
Clouds blew in during the first half of Eastern Washington’s 36-29 nonconference victory over Tennessee State on Saturday, bringing the first notable rain to Roos Field in some time. But in the third quarter the storms brought lightning, prompting a delay that Eagles coach Aaron Best – who has...
Gunner Talkington impressive in debut as Eastern Washington beats Tennessee State in opener
Eastern Washington lost twice on its famous red home turf a year ago and in those games were two constants: a third-quarter drought from the Eagles’ offense and an onslaught of rushing yards from their opponent. Both factors were again at play in Eastern’s season opener Saturday at Roos...
Pullman men arrested for robbery at gunpoint
GARFIELD, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said two Pullman men were arrested for robbery at gunpoint on Sunday. Deputies said 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez and 37-year-old Roy Valdez were arrested as deputies investigated a report that someone in a home was robbed at gunpoint. Deputies said the two men...
Highway 26 reopens after Washtucna fire flare-up
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Highway 26 was reopened Sunday evening, after closing temporarily due to the Washtucna fire, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The fire is still burning, and has consumed more than 2,200 acres so far. Last Updated Sept. 4 at 6:15 a.m. Highway 26 in Adams...
