Pullman, WA

Come together: Washington State head coach Jake Dickert leads 'New Wazzu' into opener against Idaho

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago
KHQ Right Now

Washington State rewind: Cougars' close win over Idaho produces mixed reactions

PULLMAN – Washington State opened the Jake Dickert era with a victory, but the win produced mixed reactions, to say the least. The Power Five Cougars were given a scare from their FCS neighbors at Idaho in a remarkably well-contested Battle of the Palouse game on Saturday night. WSU survived the upset bid, eking out a 24-17 decision.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

'This is not going to steal our joy': Washington State opens season with ugly win over Battle of the Palouse rival Idaho

PULLMAN – Washington State enjoyed considerable advantages in speed, size and overall skill against its lower-level neighbors from across the border. But that talent gap never really translated to the scoreboard. WSU was given a tougher-than-expected test from the pesky Idaho Vandals throughout Saturday’s Battle of the Palouse at...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Cougars open 2022 season with win over Vandals

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Jake Dickert era of Washington State football starts with a win. It may not have been everything Dickert wanted to see, but with a 24-17 victory over the Idaho Vandals, the Cougars are 1-0 nonetheless. The Cougs entered the contest as high as 4 touchdown favorites...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Pullman men arrested for robbery at gunpoint

GARFIELD, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said two Pullman men were arrested for robbery at gunpoint on Sunday. Deputies said 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez and 37-year-old Roy Valdez were arrested as deputies investigated a report that someone in a home was robbed at gunpoint. Deputies said the two men...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Highway 26 reopens after Washtucna fire flare-up

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Highway 26 was reopened Sunday evening, after closing temporarily due to the Washtucna fire, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The fire is still burning, and has consumed more than 2,200 acres so far. Last Updated Sept. 4 at 6:15 a.m. Highway 26 in Adams...
ADAMS COUNTY, WA

