China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
CNBC
EU energy chief urges China and India to support a price cap on Russian oil
BALI, Indonesia — The European Union on Saturday urged China and India to join the G-7 initiative to apply a cap on Russian oil prices, saying it is unfair for countries to pay excess revenues to Moscow amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. The G-7 nations announced Friday that...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
CNBC
The U.S. and China are one step closer to preventing stocks like Alibaba from delisting. What to watch next
BEIJING — The U.S. and China recently took a significant first step toward keeping U.S.-listed Chinese stocks like Alibaba from being forced off U.S. stock exchanges. What needs to happen next is a smooth on-ground inspection in China by the U.S. with adequate support from Chinese authorities, analysts said.
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
Explosion at Russian Embassy, Two Diplomats Reportedly Killed
The explosion in Kabul was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to Arabic TV channel Al Arabiya.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
CNBC
CanSino's inhaled Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China
China's CanSino Biologics said on Sunday that its recently developed Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by the country's drug regulator for emergency use as a booster, potentially benefiting its business. The inhaled version of Cansino's adenovirus-vectored Covid-19 vaccine has obtained the green light from the National Medical Products Administration, the...
CNBC
EU economics chief says bloc is not afraid of Putin, ready to react over halted Russian gas supplies
The European Union is "ready to react" to Russia's latest decision to halt gas supplies to the bloc, a top EU official has told CNBC. Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom announced on Friday that it would halt gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. It cited the...
CNBC
India says it will look carefully at Russian oil price cap, rejects moral duty to boycott Moscow
Asked whether India would sign up to the G-7 proposal to put a price cap on Russian oil, Indian Petroleum Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri said the world economy was still adjusting to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Now, what will the proposal mean?...
CNBC
EU's Gentiloni says the bloc is not afraid of Putin's decisions
Paolo Gentiloni, the EU's economics commissioner, says the 27-nation bloc is not afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decisions. It comes after state-owned energy giant Gazprom said it would not restart flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to technical issues.
CNBC
From anti-Thatcher protests to 'Reaganomics': Meet the UK's new prime minister
After a drawn-out Conservative Party leadership contest — and something of a political power vacuum in the U.K. following the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson — the country now has a new leader: Liz Truss. Truss, formerly the U.K.'s foreign minister, beat rival Rishi Sunak, the...
U.K.・
CNBC
Asia-Pacific markets trade higher; Australian central bank decision ahead
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Tuesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision. Japan's Nikkei 225 recovered from earlier losses to rise 0.46% and the Topix index gained 0.28%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong advanced 0.56% in early trade, while mainland China's Shanghai Composite...
CNBC
Chile overwhelmingly rejects progressive new constitution
Chileans overwhelmingly voted against a proposed new constitution on Sunday, rejecting what would have been one of the world's most progressive charters. While nearly 80% of Chileans voted to draft a new constitution in 2020, nearly 62% of voters rejected the new text with 99.74 percent of ballot boxes counted.
CNBC
Russian ex-journalist Safronov gets 22 years in prison for treason
A Russian court on Monday sentenced ex-journalist Ivan Safronov to 22 years in a penal colony after finding him guilty of treason, in a landmark case following the Kremlin's crackdown on press freedom. Safronov was arrested in 2020 and accused of disclosing classified information. His lawyers said they will appeal...
CNBC
EU efforts to control energy costs are like a Ponzi scheme, says former Trump energy secretary
Some of the measures that European governments have taken to keep electricity costs down can be described as a "Ponzi scheme," said Dan Brouillette, who served as energy secretary under the Trump administration. "One of the easiest policy levers if you will, is that you can pass a bill, appropriate...
CNBC
Euro slides below 99 cents after Russia halts gas supplies to Europe
LONDON — The euro fell below 99 cents for the first time in 20 years Monday, after Russia said it would shut off its main gas supply pipeline to Europe indefinitely. The EU's common currency was trading around 0.9915 versus the dollar by 1:00 p.m. London time (8:00 a.m. ET), having climbed off lows of $0.9881 hit earlier in the day.
CNBC
Economists are divided on the risk of a U.S. recession. And the jobs data isn't helping
Academics and analysts have told CNBC a recession is everything from inevitable to unlikely over the last month. The continued debate reflects a split over whether to focus on falling GDP in real terms, or strength in personal spending and the job market. "We live in a period of multiple...
CNBC
Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed; dollar index reaches new two-decade high
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened sharply in Asia trade. Oil prices rose more than 2% ahead of an OPEC+ meeting slated to take place Sept. 5. The G-7 reached an agreement to put a cap on Russian oil prices over the weekend.
