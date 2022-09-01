ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Violations#Crimes Against Humanity#Xinjiang#Un#Uyghurs#Muslim#U N#Chinese
CNBC

CanSino's inhaled Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China

China's CanSino Biologics said on Sunday that its recently developed Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by the country's drug regulator for emergency use as a booster, potentially benefiting its business. The inhaled version of Cansino's adenovirus-vectored Covid-19 vaccine has obtained the green light from the National Medical Products Administration, the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
CNBC

EU's Gentiloni says the bloc is not afraid of Putin's decisions

Paolo Gentiloni, the EU's economics commissioner, says the 27-nation bloc is not afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decisions. It comes after state-owned energy giant Gazprom said it would not restart flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to technical issues.
ECONOMY
CNBC

From anti-Thatcher protests to 'Reaganomics': Meet the UK's new prime minister

After a drawn-out Conservative Party leadership contest — and something of a political power vacuum in the U.K. following the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson — the country now has a new leader: Liz Truss. Truss, formerly the U.K.'s foreign minister, beat rival Rishi Sunak, the...
U.K.
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets trade higher; Australian central bank decision ahead

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Tuesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision. Japan's Nikkei 225 recovered from earlier losses to rise 0.46% and the Topix index gained 0.28%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong advanced 0.56% in early trade, while mainland China's Shanghai Composite...
MARKETS
CNBC

Chile overwhelmingly rejects progressive new constitution

Chileans overwhelmingly voted against a proposed new constitution on Sunday, rejecting what would have been one of the world's most progressive charters. While nearly 80% of Chileans voted to draft a new constitution in 2020, nearly 62% of voters rejected the new text with 99.74 percent of ballot boxes counted.
POLITICS
CNBC

Russian ex-journalist Safronov gets 22 years in prison for treason

A Russian court on Monday sentenced ex-journalist Ivan Safronov to 22 years in a penal colony after finding him guilty of treason, in a landmark case following the Kremlin's crackdown on press freedom. Safronov was arrested in 2020 and accused of disclosing classified information. His lawyers said they will appeal...
EUROPE
CNBC

Euro slides below 99 cents after Russia halts gas supplies to Europe

LONDON — The euro fell below 99 cents for the first time in 20 years Monday, after Russia said it would shut off its main gas supply pipeline to Europe indefinitely. The EU's common currency was trading around 0.9915 versus the dollar by 1:00 p.m. London time (8:00 a.m. ET), having climbed off lows of $0.9881 hit earlier in the day.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy