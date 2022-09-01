Read full article on original website
Surprise! Another Taco Restaurant Has OpenedGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later— The Beautiful Love Story Of Matt Grodsky And Laura ScheelMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
"Will should have slapped him even harder": Chris Rock gets flak for Nicole Brown Simpson joke
(NOTE LANGUAGE) While Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars is still echoing throughout the Fresh Prince star's career, some fans are turning the tide in his favor, thanks to a joke Rock recently made at the expense of Nicole Brown Simpson. As reported, Rock recently told a...
After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
'RHOBH' star Sheree Zampino 'never had a conversation' with son Trey about ex Will Smith's Oscars slap
Sheree Zampino is a breakout star from the 12th season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and she knows a thing or two about facing the bright lights in Hollywood as the ex-wife of Will Smith and mother to their son, Trey. While Smith has faced heavy backlash for his...
Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap
After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
Anne Heche’s Son Reveals Why She’s Buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
More details are coming out about Anne Heche’s final resting place. According to her death certificate obtained by E! News, Heche was buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery after she was cremated on August 18. Now, her son Homer, 20, is explaining how they decided on Hollywood Forever Cemetery. In...
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Yet Another Baby & One Of The Moms Says He's Fathering 'Gen C'
It seems like Nick Cannon’s hobbies include acting, rapping, hosting television shows and having babies, because he has yet another one on the way!. The famous comedian announced on Wednesday that he’s expecting another child, and this time it’s with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. This will be Baby No. 9 or 10, depending on what else he's got going on.
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Responds to The Rock’s Flirty Joke About Being Her ‘Pet’
Rapper Pardison Fontaine must be trying to smell what The Rock is cooking after he took a jab at the actor for making a flirty joke about his rap superstar girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, Pardi cleared up his earlier comments made in response to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
Vivica A. Fox Hasn’t Spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith Since Criticizing Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
Vivica A. Fox might’ve rubbed her good friends the wrong way when she spoke out against Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. On Thursday, Fox revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Pinkett Smith since she criticized her response to Will’s Oscar’s slap. “I...
HipHopDX.com
Chris Rock Called Out By Nicole Simpson’s Family For Comparing Her Murder Scene To The Oscars
Chris Rock has been called out by Nicole Brown Simpson’s family after making a distasteful joke comparing her 1994 murder to him returning to the Oscars after being slapped by Will Smith’s slap last year. Rock made the joke at a recent show in Phoenix, where he said...
‘I Stand By My Statements’: Mariah Carey Refuses To Take Back Claims Her Brother Morgan Sold Drugs In Bitter Family Battle
Mariah Carey has refused to settle the legal battle with her estranged brother Morgan over claims she ruined his life by labeling him a violent former cocaine dealer, Radar has learned. According to a declaration written by written, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pop star said she stands by accusations she made about her brother Morgan in her memoir. Last year, Mariah was sued by her estranged brother over allegations she made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the book, the music legend detailed incidents that went down in her childhood that painted Morgan as violent, which...
Meagan Good Reveals Her Desire To Have A Child Following Her Split From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good's life is moving forward based on her own terms post her divorce from DeVon Franklin.
Gary’s Tea: Lizzo May File Lawsuit Against Comedian Who Said She Looks Like The ‘Poop Emoji’ [WATCH]
Lizzo is hitting her trolls with a lawsuit. Comedian Aries Spears made negative comments about the pop star on the Art of Dialogue podcast.
Chris Rock Bluntly Addressed Will Smith's Apology Video During His Stand-Up Act
Chris Rock bluntly referenced Will Smith's apology for the slap during a recent comedy show.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. Article continues below...
hotnewhiphop.com
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
